When David Bryant, Moises Casillas and Cleve Rasor partnered up, the result was Celina Coffee Roasters. The company has since become a part of the community, offering coffee at the end of the Celina 5K, providing a blend for Celina-based Swirls Bakery and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves
David Bryant: My wife and I have lived in Celina for almost seven years. Our adult children live in both Prosper and Celina with their families. We are in the coffee business and along with our partnership with Celina Coffee Roasters, we own 1418 Coffee in Plano, Prosper, Garland and Tulsa. We also own FOURTEEN EIGHTEEN KITCHEN, the food producer for the 1418 brand.
Moises Casillas: My wife and I came from the Canary Islands 10 years ago. We were looking for "action" and we found it. We own Lucy's on the Square — restaurant located in Downtown Celina — so we have all the action we were looking for. But it does not end there. We were lucky to meet David and Cleve. So we found even more action partnering with them and helping David in founding Celina Coffee Roasters.
What brought you to the Collin County area?
DB: We moved from Richardson to be closer to our kids and to get closer to the country and build a new home. We live in DC Ranch.
MC: Quick answer: Lucy's.
How did Celina Coffee Roasters come to be?
DB: CCR came from a strategy to roast coffee for 1418 and then begin to wholesale to other customers. Moises, Cleve Rasor and myself formed a partnership and set in place the purchase of equipment and finding a facility.
How did you come up with the name for your brand?
DB: We are all from Celina and love Celina.
Where can locals get your coffee?
DB: Online or at 1418 Coffee and at Lucy’s. We also produce the Swirls Blend for Swirls Bakery, soon to be in Downtown Celina.
MC: Also at Lucy's. In the next few months we will serve our coffee as well.
What is your favorite roast that you sell?
DB: The Downtown Espresso is my personal favorite, it is also a very good house coffee for drip.
MC: I love the single origin Kenya: it brings fruity flavors to the cup. Once you get deeper into the coffee world, you change your palate for coffee: believe us on this. You must buy a grinder. If you grind the whole beans of coffee every morning before brewing your cup, there is no way to go back. Grinding your coffee right before brewing it is the key!!
What is in the cards for the future of Celina Coffee Roasters?
DB: In the future we would love to have a facility actually in Celina (we currently roast in McKinney). The facility will host the roaster and also include a commercial kitchen that can be used by Joy Pie (Moises' Company) and Fourteen Eighteen Kitchen (Bryant's).
What is a normal day like for you?
DB: There is no such thing as a “normal day” in our business. Every day has new opportunities to connect in the community and create an environment for people to enjoy.
What do you like to do in your free time?
DB: I’m not really sure what “free time” means. When possible we love to be with our five perfect grandchildren and their parents.
MC: To spend time at home with my family and friends, and I love to cook a good steak.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourselves, what would it be?
DB: "Freebird."
Cleve Rasor, “They Call Me the Bandit."
Are you early birds or night owls?
DB: David, early bird, Moises, night owl and Rasor never sleeps.
What do you want your legacy to be?
DB: To leave something to my kids that is a difference maker in our world. Coffee is a connector that brings people together and our passion is to create places to connect, create and consume. Places that are filled with kindness and an escape for the craziness of our world.
MC: Have fun and make people around me love coffee as much as we do.
