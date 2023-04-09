For Jennifer Martinez, the outlook for hockey in Celina is brighter than ever.
“As Celina grows, as hockey in North Texas grows, I can definitely see them growing in unison,” she said.
The comments came on the heels of the first-ever season for the Celina Hockey Association, which has wrapped up with the team finishing in fourth place after competing in the playoffs.
“I think this first season was incredible,” said Martinez, who serves as communications director for the association. “We had a short bench, but we had undeniable spirit and love for the game. All of the players on the team gave it their all playing multiple shifts because we were a short bench. We made it all the way to the playoffs, securing fourth place, and even though we were eliminated from the playoffs, we still showed that we were a good contender.”
Established in April 2022, the association is a member of the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League and caters to students from Celina, Anna, Melissa, Gunter, and Van Alstyne ISD areas, as well as to home-schooled students in the area. The association’s creation came after a group of local parents joined forces to create the Celina Hockey Association Parent Booster Club (aka the Celina Hockey Association), a nonprofit that aims to advocate for amateur youth ice hockey at the high school level for local students.
Following the association’s first season run, Martinez highlighted the work of coaches Cullum Morgan and Brian Moreno.
“They’ve been fantastic coaches. They really related well to the players,” Martinez said. “I also think the players themselves had such an amazing team spirit and camaraderie. It was great to see them come together so quickly for this season.”
Martinez said the association saw community support in game attendance, with teachers, students, school resource officers and Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau attending games.
“We were super excited about the community support and we’re hoping that will continue into the next season,” she said.
Looking ahead, the association is hoping to have a larger JV team and to introduce a varsity team, Martinez said.
“We have a summer league that’s coming up that is less commitment than the fall season, but it would give players an opportunity to come and check out the club and see if high school hockey is for them,” she said.
The summer league will begin April 30 and go through July 16, with playoffs on July 23 and 30. Martinez said games will not be played during Memorial Day or Independence Day weekends. The league is open to 2010 birth years or older, and participants must be rising 7-12 graders.
The association has scheduled an evaluation skate for 7:15 p.m. April 16 for the JV and varsity levels. More information about the event is at tinyurl.com/yk5aythe.
More information about the Celina Hockey Association is at celinahockeyassociation.org/.
