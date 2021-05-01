Andy "Hop" Hopkins

Andy "Hop" Hopkins

 Courtesy of Andy "Hop" Hopkins

Andy “Hop” Hopkins will retain his seat on the Celina City Council.

Hopkins secured a victory with 62.1% of the votes as of 10:30 p.m., according to unofficial numbers from Collin and Denton counties.

The City Council Place 3 incumbent won against challenger Lanford Rogers, who garnered just 37.9% of the votes.

“I am grateful to my fellow citizens in Celina for showing faith in me. I promise to continue my diligent work for you on City Council,” Hopkins stated Saturday night on social media. “I am truly humbled, and believe we are headed in the right direction. I promise to work hard to preserve the long standing history in our community. Thank you so much for the support. I am excited to be a part of this amazing city with you.”

The Celina City Council will also be welcoming Jay Pierce to the Place 2 seat. Pierce ran unopposed in the May 2021 election. He will be replacing outgoing City Councilman Wayne Nabors.

