Andy “Hop” Hopkins showed an early lead in his bid for re-election to the Celina City Council, according to early voting numbers from Collin and Denton counties.
The City Council Place 3 incumbent has won 65.1%, or 232, of the votes in early reports from both counties, placing him ahead of challenger Lanford Rogers, who has garnered 34.9%.
The Celina City Council will also be welcoming Jay Pierce to the Place 2 seat. Pierce ran unopposed in the May 2021 election. He will be replacing outgoing City Councilman Wayne Nabors.
