Andy "Hop" Hopkins

Andy "Hop" Hopkins

 Courtesy of Andy "Hop" Hopkins

Andy “Hop” Hopkins showed an early lead in his bid for re-election to the Celina City Council, according to early voting numbers from Collin and Denton counties.

The City Council Place 3 incumbent has won 65.1%, or 232, of the votes in early reports from both counties, placing him ahead of challenger Lanford Rogers, who has garnered 34.9%.

The Celina City Council will also be welcoming Jay Pierce to the Place 2 seat. Pierce ran unopposed in the May 2021 election. He will be replacing outgoing City Councilman Wayne Nabors.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments