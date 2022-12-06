Celina family

Teacher Jainya Walder with her student Illia in Celina

A family from Ukraine who had to give up everything they owned and loved has found a new home and welcoming community in Celina.

Never in their wildest dreams did the Sulkov family think they would find themselves in Celina, Texas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments