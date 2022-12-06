A family from Ukraine who had to give up everything they owned and loved has found a new home and welcoming community in Celina.
Never in their wildest dreams did the Sulkov family think they would find themselves in Celina, Texas.
But they are sure happy they have.
Here’s what happened
The Sulkov’s have a family of three (ages 3, 11 and 12) and are from Kherson, an occupied city in Ukraine that is in a “very difficult” situation, according to Veronika, the mother of the family.
The father of the family, Eugene, had a small welding business in Ukraine.
Veronika, who was a housewife, described her family as not rich but “we had prosperity and were very happy.”
But the situation in Ukraine is anything but happy. Since Russia invaded their country, soldiers with machine guns would rob and mock people, Veronika explained and the situation was just too dangerous for their family to stay.
“My dad, grandma and other people close to me are still there,” Veronika said. “They don’t have jobs or medical care and food prices are very expensive because there is little food.”
Unfortunately, their family had to abandon their home and country.
“We had to give up our house, car and everything we had for the safety of our children,” Veronika said.
They came to Celina
Eugene’s sister actually lives in Celina. And that’s what brought them here.
While leaving everything behind has been incredibly difficult, living in Celina has been amazing, Veronika said.
“Good people live in Texas, who have helped us in different things,” she said. “Now we are safe and adapting to life in America.”
Part of that is getting their children in school. As their family arrived last spring in Celina, Jainya Walder, a 5th grade ELAR/social studies teacher at Lykins Elementary saw a post on a neighborhood website asking for help for a Ukrainian family that had just arrived in Celina.
“I dropped off some donations, including books in Russian, and offered to help show the kids around school and translate for them,” she said.
Their fifth grader, Illia and his family came to Lykins and toured the school. Once he was enrolled, Jainya said she would check on him throughout the day to see if he had any questions or needed help in any way.
“I was so excited to find out he was in my 5th grade class this year,” she said. “I hope being able to communicate with someone in his native language has helped ease the transition to a new country and made Illia feel more comfortable at school.”
It seems like it’s helped.
“She helps him adapt and learn English,” Veronika said. “My children go to school, l work as a teacher’s assistant in preschool. My husband works too.”
They attend church in Celina and are currently taking English classes.
Veronika said they have permission to stay in the country through April and are evaluating their options.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.