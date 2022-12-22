It was a swirl of glistening lights, holiday tunes and community fanfare.
It was the kind of event where you’d spend just enough time outside to take in the sights and lose feeling in your fingers before huddling in a local shop to look around — and maybe to absorb some warmth.
It was the kind of event that featured live dance performances, fake snow and real farm animals. It included crafts, visits with Santa and plenty of photo ops.
It was Celina’s Christmas on the Square, one of the biggest events of the year for the city. It was the quintessential community event — it could have even been a setting for one of those holiday movies you see on TV.
And that’s exactly what the Nov. 30 event was for one group of visitors nestled in a spot on the downtown square, holding lighting and camera equipment in position as dialogue played out on a tiny screen off to the side.
A movie was being filmed in Celina.
Time was of the essence, however. The choice to film during a real life community event in real time for a movie production means there’s only so much time to capture the lights, the crowds, the sounds and the ambiance.
“Look at it. It’s amazing,” said Angus Benfield on the night of the event.
Benfield, wearing a dark coat, was dressed for his part as lead in the movie. He’s also the director. That night in Celina, he and the rest of the cast and crew on site were there to capture scenes that would go into a Thanksgiving-themed film, much of which is being filmed in Celina and which is expected to be released in November 2023, in time for Thanksgiving next year.
“Quiet on set.”
“Roll sound.”
“Background action.”
The directives emanated from the parking lot of Celina ISD’s administration building, a stone’s throw from the city’s downtown square. It was a Tuesday morning, almost one week after the city’s annual Christmas on the Square event had hosted a film crew.
That Tuesday morning at the site located off of Colorado Drive, Celina ISD operations and movie operations had converged at the same location. As school district business continued inside the building, actors and extras waited in their directed spots in the parking lot as the crew gathered a bouquet of shots for a pivotal point in the movie. That included members of the Celina High School football team, dressed in their orange and white jerseys and taking direction for their moment on screen.
Co-writers Joren Christensen and Steve Dini, who both came to Texas from California, wrote the story together based on their experiences in another state. But with Christensen now living in McKinney and Dini in Prosper, filming in Celina made sense.
“We decided to come here because we had been so welcomed by everybody,” Dini said. “The city of Celina, the city of Prosper, the ISD for Celina, city manager, they’re all just welcoming. They just kind of give us the key to the city. And the fees are very reasonable.”
He later added, “And also there’s a lot of local talent here, actors and actresses that really want to be in movies and want to be a part of this and had sort of the same mindset that we do, where they want to do a faith-based movie,” Dini added, “and so that’s why we came here.”
Christensen, who also serves as co-producer and location manager, said he had been working with Joe Monaco with the city of Celina and Jill Roza with Celina ISD.
“They were very, very accommodating and helpful and wanted to be a part of this,” Christensen said, “and it’s funny that like the only stipulation that I got from ISD was, ‘We’ll let you use all of our locations for a very reasonable rental fee as long as you use our students as extras in the movie.’”
“So we said, ‘Absolutely. Sounds like a deal,’” Christensen added.
As a result, there have been scenes shot with Celina ISD football players, the Celina High School Marching Band, as well as other students from the district.
The film’s creation has also been a draw for local talent. As we waited on filming one shot that involved “reporters” interviewing members of a crowd, I got to know some ladies from Frisco and McKinney. In addition, Jessica Rae, who is from Flower Mound, has been cast as one of the main characters in the movie. Rae has visited Celina before, prior to her role in this movie.
“I love Celina,” she said. “It’s so cute. It feels Hallmark-y, you know that type of setting, and the production has been amazing here.”
On that Tuesday, scenes were composed, marks were set in multicolored tape and lines were acted out. In between shots, conversation bubbled up among the cast and crew until, every so often, a call for “quiet on set” brought the focus back to what was in front of the camera.
Meanwhile, life outside the bubble of the movie set continued — cars drove by, planes crawled overhead, country music continued to croon from the speakers down the street in the square.
When I speak to Christensen later that morning, he’s inside the lobby of the Celina ISD administration building, rushing to put ornaments and some silver decor on a thin red and white Christmas tree. The prop will be used for a scene later on, he says.
For him and Dini both, the project is a personal one. The movie, dubbed “The Great Turkey Town Miracle,” is based on an intertwining of stories from both Christensen’s life and from Dini’s life, both men said.
“It’s been a great experience working with the town of Celina,” Christensen said. “Boy, I mean the ISD and the city have just been so accommodating, and a lot of times, we’re asking for things that we thought, ‘There’s no way we’re going to get this.’ But they came right through every single time. It’s been a pleasure working with not only Jill and Joe, but everybody that we’ve come in contact with along this whole thing.”
Celina has long made the downtown square its crown jewel and a center of operations for maintaining the “small town feel” that so many visitors and residents become attracted to when they visit the ever-growing city.
The square hosts local businesses, constant country music and Celina-inspired public art. It’s also showcased at the many community events that the city holds throughout the year.
“I think, you know, anytime anybody wants to use our events because they think they’re cool to be able to film a movie, (...) that means we’re doing something right,” said Jason Laumer, Celina’s city manager.
“Hopefully people see it and maybe hopefully recognize Celina,” he said.
The movie itself is set to release in time for Thanksgiving of 2023. Christensen said the goal is to have a theatrical release with a minimum of about 500 independent theaters, with the possibility for more.
Dini, who said he’s anxious for people to see the final product, said he can see the movie becoming a “Thanksgiving classic.”
“I want people to see it because it’s a great story about real people, and it’s got a miracle at the end,” Dini said. “How do you beat that?”
