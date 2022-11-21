I have become keenly aware of the little pieces of Celina that have found their way into my home over the past few months.
There’s the Celina Fire Department mug that sits on my desk holding my morning coffee. There’s the artistic bundle of vegetation sitting proudly on my bookshelf - a souvenir from an activity hosted at Terramania, guided by Traci Miller as she told us about how and why she chose to open her business in Celina. There’s also the white binder on my desk containing pages of information and notes accumulated over time, detailing both how the city of Celina operates today and what it is poised to look like in the future.
Those tangible items lead to snapshotted memories that have been collected since late July: sitting in the briefing room of Celina Fire Station One and learning about what Celina’s growth means for first responders. Maneuvering the crane of an excavator on Pecan Street while one very patient public works employee explained to me for the 10th time what each control did. The enneagram test we took with Human Resources Director Kristina Peters as she walked us through what her job entails. Watching a Celina Police officer fly a drone through city council chambers. Hitting softballs at that same park after a presentation from Parks Director Cody Webb. Getting a tour of Celina’s library by Library Director Linda Shaw after a discussion about the library’s present and future.
Those memories and ideas that have become a live photo album in my mind are all pieces of a puzzle that slowly snapped into place over the course of about 16 weeks. Through that time, to me and a group of 15 other people, the city of Celina made a case for who it is and what it is becoming. And then it invited us to be a part of that.
That was the driver behind the second ever class of the Celina Citizens Government Academy, which met every other Thursday evening between late July and early November. Chock full of both information and experiences, the academy is a chance to show members of the community how Celina’s local government operates.
"Our goal is for them to gain an understanding of city operations and how they impact the quality of life for our residents,” said Strategic Services Analyst Wesley Frank, who worked with Director of Strategic Services Anthony Satarino and Life Connected Manager Jade Mizzell to organize and facilitate the academy.
This stage in Celina’s story is a prime time to be looking closer at what exactly it means to run a city. The many signs of growth have landed Celina in regional headlines and have turned heads. Meanwhile, portions of the city are undergoing a metamorphosis as infrastructure and new buildings are coming up from the ground to support businesses, homes and city departments.
At a time when Celina’s growth is picking up speed, the city is taking the time now to make sure its residents feel both informed and engaged in the process.
For Frank, that included making the Citizens Government Academy a chance to think critically about what each resident would like to see from the city, and also about what all goes into making that happen. In its second iteration, the academy included an overarching activity challenging the class to think about creating a strategic plan, much like those adopted by the City Council every few years.
There were other activities that reached for that same goal. After a rundown on how the city’s planning department works, the class was given a map of Old Celina Park and tasked with creating a plan for what they would want the park itself to include. After learning about the departments that support the city’s budget, the class was challenged to prioritize funding options for various city departments with a limited total spending amount.
“This is a great way to show that we are a part of that vision of theirs, of making Celina as best as it can be,” Frank said of the academy.
Those activities came on the heels of presentations that introduced us to the names and faces of the departments that keep Celina up and running every day. The city’s staff took the time not only to explain how things in their departments worked, but also to give insight from a kaleidoscope of perspectives into what Celina’s future will look like as it approaches.
“It’s a great way to break the silo effect that government can sometimes get and say, ‘Hey, we’re just like y’all,’” Frank said.
But from his perspective, the goals for the academy don’t end there.
Upon graduation, class members were told that they were now ambassadors for the city, given ways to stay connected and involved. For Frank, the hope is for graduates to become advocates who address challenges they see in the community.
“My goal is to see those folks in those situations working on a challenge, getting more voices on it and then telling the city about it so we can all work towards that goal of making sure everything’s up to their high standard, which we want to be,” Frank said.
One additional piece of Celina now sits at my desk at work. The glass token contains a clock with the city’s logo and my own name etched on the front. Each member of the academy got one at a City Council meeting upon finishing the course.
The clock ticks away at my desk today, a constant reminder that the story of Celina is still unfolding, and inviting its owner to be a part of it.
The next iteration of the Celina Citizens Government Academy is slated to kick off in 2023. More information will be available at celina-tx.gov.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
