Kait Tramonte serves as marketing and communications specialist for the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce, working to get the word out about local business happenings in the area.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am currently a senior at Louisiana State University. I have one more class until I earn my Bachelor of Arts in Communications. I also begin my master’s degree program in the summer for a MA in Communications. I am originally from South Louisiana and lived there all my life until last year. I am married and have two pups, a goldendoodle named Bishop and an American bulldog named Sicily. We have lived in Prosper for a year but are moving to downtown Celina this month, and I couldn't be more excited!
What brought you to Celina?
My husband’s job sent us out here to open up a Texas office, and we could not decide which city in Dallas we wanted to live in. We visited Celina with some friends and instantly fell in love with the city and the people.
How would you describe your role with the Celina Chamber of Commerce?
My role is to ensure that no one can say “I didn’t know about this!” I ensure all events, ribbon cuttings and grand openings are communicated through social media and other means of communication. I also help plan events like Oktoberfest and Wine Crawl. At the chamber, we work together to ensure that Celina Chamber is the best of the best!
What are your hopes for the future of Celina's Chamber of Commerce?
My hope is for businesses in Celina to see how hard the Chamber of Commerce works to advocate for them locally and at the state level. We spend our days ensuring that the Chamber is intent on helping businesses grow, connect and network to become successful in their specialties. It is one of the most rewarding jobs I have ever had.
What is a normal day like for you?
Every day is different for me, but usually I begin with getting my homework complete for the day, then head to the Chamber office and do all the things there. I typically check emails, make graphics, create Facebook events, all those things. Then if it is a ribbon cutting day I pack my camera up and we head to the business to celebrate them. Other times we end our day in planning meetings brainstorming the next event. I also do some contract marketing work for some businesses in Celina, so that is sprinkled in there somewhere. After all the work is done I head home, make dinner and hang out with my family!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love cooking and spending time with my husband and our two dogs! I also enjoy a good TV show. My current obsession is "Ted Lasso" and "New Girl" — 10/10 shows! I also love spending time downtown and eating The Italian at Toasted Walnut Table and Market or a brisket stuffed baked potato from Tender Smokehouse. Really healthy...I know.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Summer Moon! As a student, they have such a nice vibe and it’s a great place to study. Funny thing is, I am not a coffee drinker so I typically order a hot chocolate to help get all the things done.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?
“Be a listener before being a speaker.” I work with one of the most amazing humans in the world, Niki Carbajal, and she has taught me so much throughout my time at the chamber. She always tells me that sometimes just listening before speaking could go a much longer way than trying to make your point.
What is your go-to comfort show to watch?
Well, I mentioned "Ted Lasso" and "New Girl" earlier, but some other ones that I could watch over and over are "Jane the Virgin," "Grey’s Anatomy," and "Madam Secretary." Literally so good and could not recommend them enough.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Wild Things" by Alessia Cara. The song talks about just being different from the crowd and being your true self and I love the message behind it!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early Bird ALL THE WAY! After about 9 p.m. I am out for the count. I also love a good slow morning.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered for how I treated people. I want to make people feel better about themselves after they meet me. Words can truly break a person, and how you treat people says a lot about you. With so much ugly in the world, I want to be just a little bit of sunshine in people’s day! So, I guess I want to leave a legacy of being kind to people. We meet so many new people in a day and just one little bit of kindness can go a long way.
