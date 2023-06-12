Rebekah Raub has been a Celina resident since 2013. Now, she will help record her hometown's history. This summer, Raub will be serving in an editorial internship with Star Local Media, focusing on coverage in Celina and Prosper.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I will be a senior in the fall at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri where I am studying journalism/mass communication with a minor in psychology, graduating this December. I’ve lived in Celina since 2013, and I am excited about the opportunity to be an intern for Star Local Media this summer while I am home.
What is your earliest writing-related memory?
Growing up, I remember building tents in the living room and writing stories inside about princesses and castles when I was younger. I also remember writing fictional stories on long car rides to my grandparents house.
What kind of stories to do you like to write?
I think that writing news stories is fun because I get to learn more about what is going on in the community. I do enjoy writing feature stories as well because it’s fascinating to learn more about a specific person and their interests and goals.
What made you want to pursue journalism?
I was undecided about what major to pursue during college when I first began. I thought I might enjoy a degree in writing, so I switched my major and have stuck with it ever since.
What are your hopes for interning with Star Local Media?
My hopes are to grow in my writing and interviewing abilities as well as learning the publishing process first hand. I am excited to make connections with the local community and within the journalism field as well.
What are you planning to do after college?
My post-college plans are not set in stone yet. I think this summer internship will help direct me in knowing what exactly I would like to do with my degree once I graduate. I am still considering all my options.
What extracurriculars are you involved with?
In college I am a part of the speech and debate team where I have competed in numerous competitions in the past three years at SBU. I think that reading articles and learning about different current events during competitions has helped give me a passion to write. I could potentially see myself writing articles for others to learn and find out new information from.
What do you do in your free time?
In my free time I go to the gym, paint, go on walks in the park, thrift with friends, spend time with my family, listen to music, hammock and go to the lake.
Do you have a favorite movie?
My favorite movie would probably be "White Chicks."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely a night owl.
What inspires you?
My friends and family inspire me, support me and push me to want to better myself and my skills and to do well in life.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.