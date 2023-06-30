One day Jane Willard was waiting to eat at a cafe in downtown Celina. She saw children running around the square, making memories. While Celina has changed and these memories are different from what Willard remembers as a child, those memories are creating a piece of those children’s own history, she said. Since the establishment of Celina in 1876, the history has continued to build, as more make memories in Celina.
“That is what is going to keep it alive,” said Willard.
As time goes by, new memories are made and history is created. The Celina Area Heritage Association and Museum, located in downtown Celina, seeks to document and preserve the past and present history of Celina and memories of the residents of Celina's past, present and future.
“You can’t forget your past, because you build on your future from the past,” said Willard, who currently serves as board president with the association.
Willard, Bob McKnight and Jane Huddleston founded the Celina Heritage Association and Museum in 1999. McKnight and Huddleston are also current association board members. Willard was born and raised in Celina. Huddleston grew up in Celina on Pecan Street. McKnight grew up in Tiago, but has worked for many years in Celina. He has a big interest in the military and preservation in the remembrance of veterans. McKnight put together stories of World War II veterans who told him their stories for the very first time.
“Celina has always been so patriotic,” Huddleston said.
According to board member Susan Gray, the Celina Area Heritage Association (CAHA) was responsible for the donations to build the Veterans Memorial on the south side of the downtown square. There are bricks available to purchase, and if the brick has a star a veteran donated it or it is in memory of a veteran.
“We wanted everybody that goes across that square to remember that there were people that were willing, their friends and neighbors, were willing to leave here and give their lives so that we have the right to live and enjoy what we do today,” said Willard. “And that’s important, that we don’t lose sight of that.”
CAHA donates money each year for the Wreaths Across America program to honor veterans at Christmas and lay wreaths on sites in several area cemeteries. CAHA recognizes and has Memorial and Veterans Day celebrations. The association also helps host the Memorial and Veterans Day Services on the Square.
Around 170 people attended the Memorial Day service this year, more than ever before, said Huddleston.
“It’s remarkable every year, but every year it gets better,” said board member Janie Grumbles.
Willard said editions of the Celina Record have been essential in being able to preserve history and in developing the museum. When they bought the building, they got everything in it, which included these records, dating back to 1911.
“That’s the history that’s in those papers,” said Huddleston.
The Celina Record helped keep track of who served in the past. Currently, the association has a veterans list, but it is incomplete due to the veterans who are moving in as Celina grows.
Willard said many served in World War I and World War II and the Korean War. Although exact numbers are not known, there were quite a few.
“We still have people serving,” said Huddleston.
Huddleston accredits the museum’s collection of stories of those who have served the country to McKnight sitting down and listening to their stories.
Willard and Huddleston said they want to make the effort to get and chronologize even more stories.
“I couldn’t lay down to sleep at night if we didn’t try to honor somebody who had given their life for me to be able to have the life that I've got,” Willard said.
Grumbles said many come to Celina because of what they have read or heard about Celina.
Huddleston said, “we’ve always been a caring community and still are.”
People still play football, visit with one another and hang out on the square like they did years ago, said Huddleston. Growing up, Huddleston said residents of Celina would socialize on the square on Saturday and that there were tight community connections within the city, as they were self-sufficient.
“I think it is one thing that we can agree on that can help us connect with each other, like where we live and having pride in where we live,” Gray said. “And the history is something that can connect everyone.”
Grumbles said the museum plans to continue to get bigger and better. There are also plans to continue the Memorial Day service, the bricks on the square and other initiatives. Willard said the Bobcat Boot Camp program will continue to bring students to the museum to learn about history. McKnight said remodeling work is being done for the inside of the building.
They said they hope to reopen in mid-August after flooding repairs are complete.
“Come see us as soon as we get reopened,” McKnight said.
To learn more about veteran’s stories or find out more about the museum visit celinamuseum.com. The museum also has a Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/1913624858912914/.
The museum is located at 211 W. Pecan St.
