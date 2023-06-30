Celina Heritage 2.jpg

The Celina Area Heritage Association Museum is located at 211 W Pecan St.

One day Jane Willard was waiting to eat at a cafe in downtown Celina. She saw children running around the square, making memories. While Celina has changed and these memories are different from what Willard remembers as a child, those memories are creating a piece of those children’s own history, she said. Since the establishment of Celina in 1876, the history has continued to build, as more make memories in Celina.

“That is what is going to keep it alive,” said Willard.

Celina heritage 1.jpg

The Celina Area Heritage Association Museum is located at 211 W Pecan St.

Rebekah Raub is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments