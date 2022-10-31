After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
Cleve and I dated in high school. We both went our separate ways and almost 30 years later reconnected. We are a blended family with our oldest being 32 and our youngest child is 21. We are empty nesters, foodies and we love to travel!
What brought you to Celina?
Cleve and I lived in Frisco, and after the last two children moved out, we decided we no longer needed a large home. We really wanted to leave our corporate jobs but didn't know what we would do. We had been doing the bakery on the side for about a year out of our home in Frisco. We spent an afternoon in Celina and decided that day that this is where we wanted to be. As we left our lunch at Toasted Walnut, I told Cleve this is where we were going to open a business!
How did Swirls Bakery come to be?
Cleve used to make so many yummy goodies for us and our friends and family. One weekend, I told him that we should try to sell his cinnamon rolls. He told me no one would buy them. I disagreed and asked him if I sold them, would he bake them? He said yes and the rest is history. I posted the cinnamon rolls on a local Facebook page and by morning we had 12 orders!
What is the best part about running bakery?
The best part about running the bakery is seeing the look on a customer's face when they love a product. Whether that's the taste of something or if they special order a cake or cupcakes and we were able to bring their vision to life.
What is your favorite item on the Swirls Bakery menu?
My favorite menu item? Oh my, that's tough. We won't sell anything we won't eat! I guess if I had to narrow it down, I'd say our classic swirl or chocolate cupcake for a sweet item and our fontina cranberry bread or hand rolled pretzels for a savory item. They are so amazing!
How can people get a taste of Swirls Bakery today?
We are still working on building the store but people can get swirls anytime! They can order on our website at swirlsbakery.com or call/text us at (469)500-5171 to place an order. They can come by Annie Jack on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. and pick up swirls, as well. We post all of our events on our Instagram page @swirl.bakery.
What is in store for the future of Swirls Bakery?
We are working on all of the permitting for our storefront now. We are hoping to be open in the next couple months and are so excited! We will have all of our current menu items plus brunch on Saturday and Sunday including bottomless mimosas, a full espresso bar and more.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
Our favorite spot in Celina is on the square. It just feels like home. Whether that's shopping, eating at our favorite spots or just enjoying the square you can never go wrong with a day there.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day for us? Is there such a thing?! Every day includes baking. Whether it's baking custom orders, baking for events or baking to test new recipes. Cleve does almost all of the baking, and I primarily do the decorating and all of the business tasks. I am always working on marketing, networking and partnerships to build our business.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourselves, what would it be?
A theme song? I don't know that I've ever even thought about that! Let's see... maybe "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers? Since we have left our corporate jobs and have been running the bakery full time, even a "bad" day is lovely. I am a two-time breast cancer survivor. The chemo I did gave me congestive heart failure that resulted in the need for a pacemaker. Since we moved to Celina, my heart function has actually increased by 10%. Celina and our new quality of life is literally healing me!
Are you early birds or night owls?
I'm an early bird and Cleve is a night owl. It does have its challenges!
What do you want your legacy to be?
We want this bakery to be a place where people love to gather, eat good food and enjoy each other's company. We would love for it to become a Celina staple that our children can continue growing after we are gone.
