Cassie Lee 3

Cassie Lee has a penchant for capturing the moments that make Celina. Lee, a creative photographer, serves as photographer with the city of Celina, capturing everything from community events like Beware! of the Square and Friday Night Market to city council meetings and groundbreakings. 

Lee, a Celina resident, is a mom of three girls. She has won top prizes at international photography shows. Most recently, she won a first-place award for a Women in Creative Photography organization this year. You can see her creative photography on Instagram at @ksadya4

Cassie Lee 1
Cassie Lee 2

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments