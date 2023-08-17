Cassie Lee has a penchant for capturing the moments that make Celina. Lee, a creative photographer, serves as photographer with the city of Celina, capturing everything from community events like Beware! of the Square and Friday Night Market to city council meetings and groundbreakings.
Lee, a Celina resident, is a mom of three girls. She has won top prizes at international photography shows. Most recently, she won a first-place award for a Women in Creative Photography organization this year. You can see her creative photography on Instagram at @ksadya4.
How long have you done photography for?
I did lots of photography courses while at Northwestern University in Illinois where I majored in radio/television/film. Upon graduating in 2003, I got a job at a professional photo lab in San Diego where I met many professional photographers. One in particular knew about my film background and took me on as an associate photographer. I worked with him as a lead wedding photographer for six years before I started my own photography business in 2009. While I did mostly wedding photography, I also became the event photographer for the city of Carlsbad, California, and I absolutely loved the different types of photography opportunities that this gave me.
How long have you lived in the Celina area?
Aside from college, I grew up and lived in North County San Diego for most of my life. My husband, whom I met in California, grew up in the Allen area of Texas, and we would often visit his family over the holidays. We absolutely loved it out here and knew when we started a family that this is where we wanted to be. We spent six years trying to get his job transferred to Texas. It finally happened in 2015. We have three girls ages 12, 10, and 7 who now have an acre of land to play on and chickens to take care of and chase around. This dream would never have been our reality if we continued living in California, and I am so happy our girls are able grow up with these experiences.
What about photography do you like?
I love capturing true emotion. Being able to shoot candidly at all the Celina events, I get to see and experience families out together making lifetime memories. I love capturing families interacting, laughing and playing. There is so much joy in those photos. I also love the expressiveness of children's eyes. The wonder as they look at the Christmas tree all lit up, the excitement (and sometimes fear) as they catch a pig in a petting zoo, or the wide-eyed anticipation after they are handed a tasty treat from a local vendor. Those moments are my absolute favorite.
What is a fun fact about you?
I absolutely love to dress up. Halloween is my favorite. I spend many months making costumes for my family so we can take epic Halloween photo shoots. Some of my favorite years of costumes are Mary Poppins, The Greatest Showman, Peter Pan, '80s Rock Stars, Labyrinth and Edward Scissorhands. Costuming and cosplay are such a fun creative outlet for me. I also enjoy creating photo composites in Photoshop. I find that through creating these images, I am able to express my thoughts and feelings in a way that I cannot with words. You can see a lot of this creative work on my Instagram (@ksadya4).
What has been your favorite moment in Celina to capture?
My favorite event is Beware! of the Square. This event brings out the most amazing creative residents of Celina. I love the participation of everyone as they come to the square in costume. As I walk around taking pictures that night I am in constant awe of the talent and creativity in people's dress up choices and makeup. My favorite costumes generally seem to be secondary characters that are not always immediately recognizable. These ones usually show the most creative thought because they tend to be costumes that have been handmade or pieced together because they cannot be found in a store.
Why is it important to you to be able to capture different moments in Celina?
Being able to capture different moments in Celina definitely keeps my job fun and exciting. Every shoot is a little different: movies on the square, music on the square, sports at Old Celina Park, historical buildings and murals, city council meetings, fireworks and Splash and Blast, head shots, groundbreakings, Beware! of the Square and the Christmas tree lighting, Santa and reinsteer photos, Celina Fire Department training, police department activities, classes and dinners, ribbon cuttings... so many different happenings going on all the time, and I absolutely love being a part of them all. It allows me to know so many different aspects about the city and meet so many people. I love the small-town feeling of Celina, and being able to capture that feeling in photos at all of these events allows everyone to see what "life connected" looks like when those images appear on the Life in Celina Facebook Page or in the Life Connected Celina magazine.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I play volleyball for a few recreational leagues in the DFW area. I played on the Northwestern University volleyball team when I went to school there, and it is still a passion of mine. I also love to read, take care of my animals (eight chickens, dog Millie and cat Bowie), generally just spent time outside, and as a busy mom and photographer I do really love to sleep.
Who or what inspires you?
From a photography standpoint, anything and everything can inspire me. I could be walking down the street and see a certain place or location and instantly have a vision of what I would like to shoot there. Books and movies often times give me creative ideas, but mostly music is a huge inspiration. Listening to music tends to help me put my feelings and thoughts into what I am photographing or editing. I am not really the best at putting my thoughts and feelings into words, but music and photography combined help me to express these ideas into an image. My daughters are my muses. My oldest is always there to help me create a vision that I have.
What is most rewarding about being able to capture what is happening in Celina?
I love that my family is able to be present in my profession. Often times my kids are out and about enjoying whatever event I am shooting that day. The ability to have them be a part of what I do is such a blessing. Getting to know the people of Celina has undeniably rewarding to me as well. Whenever I am out and about there are always recognizable faces smiling back at me and stopping to talk to me. The people truly make my job fun and always make me feel welcome. Being able to capture the moments in all of these peoples lives for them to look back on is an honor.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Celina?
As someone who love thrifting, I spend a lot of time at Grace Bridge Resale. I have found some amazing treasures there! If my kids were answering this question though they would most definitely say Hey Sugar. Since my girls come to a lot of the events I shoot, they usually get a $5 budget to go spend while I am taking photos, and nine times out of 10 they will go spend it in Hey Sugar. The only exception being if the event I am shooting is a Friday Night Market. Then they will look at every vendor booth first before deciding what to buy, and with such an amazing variety of vendors they often times have a very hard time making a decision.
