When Dani Mayfield saw a job posting pop up with the city of Celina, she figured she'd be able to help the city's parks and recreation department grow. That's exactly what she's doing today in her role as recreation director with the city.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m 27 years old and grew up in Midlothian. I was heavily involved in sports, mainly soccer and basketball. I played both all the way through high school and then I went on to play one year of college soccer at North Texas before quitting to focus on my studies. I graduated with a degree in recreation, events and sports management, although I did spend the first two years as a mechanical engineering major before I realized that wasn’t what I wanted to do.
What brought you to Celina?
I didn’t like my previous job and saw the job posting pop up for Celina. I knew Celina was a small town, so I was excited to bring on new programs and to help the ones we currently have to grow even more.
How would you describe your role with Celina's parks and recreation department?
I definitely wear many hats. I took this job to focus on our youth soccer league. Slowly I’ve had more responsibilities added. I manage our facility rentals, our social media pages (with help from our marketing department) and help manage our senior center. I’ve always been one to roll with the punches, so I can take anything you throw my way.
What has been the best part about your job?
I love seeing our programs grow each season. I love seeing the difference of the kids at the beginning of the season versus the end. I love the community atmosphere of the city and how everyone gets involved.
What has been the most surprising part of your job?
While I did social media at my last job, it’s been fun getting to experiment more with what we post, and I’m able to give our page its own personality. It’s been a blast getting our team involved and letting everyone see how we can work but still have fun. (Although most of our guys hate when I come to take pictures haha) I have such a supportive team also! They’re always willing to let me try new things and see what works best.
What should Celina residents know about recreation opportunities in the city?
We are growing tremendously, and we are looking at adding more programs as we’re able to. We have ideas, but we aren’t always able to act on it right at that moment. Just know more things are coming and we’re excited for everything!
Who are your favorite sports teams?
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. I grew up watching them play, and any time they’re in town I always try and snag some tickets. Still sad that they got knocked out of the World Cup this year.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to play sports a lot. I’m currently playing women’s soccer, co-ed kickball and softball. I love to read also! You can always catch me with a book. I love spending time with my friends and family as well.
What is a fact about you that would surprise people?
I’ve managed to get concussions, torn ligaments, knee surgery, and more rolled ankles than I can count — I’ve never broken a bone. Fingers crossed I never do.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
I love Old Celina Park. I’m always out there for work, and I’m out there to play softball a lot too. I love seeing everyone out at the park and seeing all the different sports and all that goes on out there.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"I’m Her" by Natalie Jane.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to leave everything better than when I found it. I want to be the one that my friends and family know they can always come to me for anything.
