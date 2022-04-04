I have interacted with many a Celina police officer who has mentioned the name “Sir Robert Peel.”
Peel, who established the London Metropolitan Police Force, is known for having put a set of principles behind policing that ring true today.
A quote of Peel’s waits on our desks the night of Thursday, March 24 as we take to our seats for the second session of the Celina Citizens Police Academy, Class 3: “The police are the public and the public are the police; the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.”
The quote is one of multiple pages that await us that night, giving off a fitting classroom-like feel for the session, which is located on the Celina High School campus this time. As stated in the previous column, the goal of the first few sessions is to provide a foundational understanding of police work before we dive into the more “hands-on” topics.
But that doesn’t mean we won’t be engaged. Officer David Golden made sure of that.
Golden serves as a reserve officer with the Celina Police Department and has volunteered for 19 years. His history of work with Citizens Police Academies stems from his stint as a sworn member of the Richardson Police Department.
Peel’s quote is how Golden, too, introduces us to the concept of community policing.
It’s one of two topics we focus on today, as well as the personality of a police officer and police image.
“No matter what you do for a living…the more I know about it, the more I respect it,” Golden tells us. “We’re trying to do the same thing with policing.”
We learn about the value of intelligence-led policing versus routine random patrol in an area. We discuss what could be behind the “three great crime waves in U.S. History” and we discuss the philosophy behind the broken windows theory: take care of the little things in a community, and the big things will usually take care of themselves. It all comes with the caveat that police must still be ready for anything.
“Ask me some questions,” Golden says at the end of his first presentation.
And we do.
But we also get a deeper dive into the type of people who want to be in those roles. Golden kicks off a powerpoint presentation titled “Police Officer Personality” with a quick rundown of the characteristics of those working in the police department: action-oriented individuals who are, as Golden puts it, “as middle as you can get in every aspect” and who see a bright line between right and wrong.
We also learn from the department itself: Golden shows us characteristics of the department’s best officers and “not the best.” The best, he said, tend to be decision-makers, have social and emotional control, are high-energy, are highly opinionated, somewhat irreverent and cool under pressure, among other things.
The “not best” are inflexible, lack boldness, are “not dispassionate” and are “not a team player,” Golden tells us, among other characteristics.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Golden walks us through a “police officer’s life cycle;” what is on an officer’s mind from the time they’re a rookie to when they become a “John Wayne” (a dangerous time for police officers, Golden says), to when they become a veteran.
Peppered in are Golden’s own stories from his journey as an officer that give true insight into what the journey is like.
As we walk through these characteristics and timelines, looking at multiple dimensions of one of the most public and yet elusive jobs out there, I can’t help but think of my own interactions with officers, both as a reporter and as a local resident making a call. When we walk through this presentation, they flash through my mind, and I feel like I understand their side of things just a little bit more.
