In the world of community journalism, it’s not uncommon to write about crime and arrests in our area.
Most of the reports I write cover incidents and arrests as reported by our local police departments, and most conclude with the same type of sentence: a statement that the suspect was taken to the local detention facility, charged and given a bond amount.
That’s where the story usually ends for me and for the majority of people who read those reports. But on Thursday, April 28, I and the rest of the Celina Citizens Police Academy Class 3 saw for ourselves what takes place afterwards. That night, we piled into a tour bus and traveled from downtown Celina to Denton, the home of the Denton County Jail, where we were scheduled to take a tour.
A portion of Celina is located in Denton County, meaning if Celina Police officers arrest individuals in the Denton County portion of the city, those individuals will likely end up at the Denton County Jail. The tour is a chance for us to get an inside look at one of the more elusive parts of the justice system — the one that is kept behind locked doors.
The tour’s beginning picks up exactly where most news reports leave off: the book-in process. After a quick welcome, our guide walks us through what will happen from the time officers like those from the Celina Police Department bring in arrested individuals. We learn about where their belongings go, where they’re taken and what life is like inside the facility.
We get a look at the holding cells in the administrative area, located in the older part of the facility, and learn about what that process looks like from the perspective of a detention officer. We walk past the individual pods, where some inmates live on their own, after our guide explains who might go in one and what is provided. Our group then stops by the industrial kitchen, where meals are prepared for inmates each day, and the laundry room, where uniforms are cleaned. We learn about which inmates might be eligible to work within the jail, including at the kitchen or in the laundry area.
We also walk past areas designated for detention officers, including our guide’s office — decorated with his wife’s paintings — and a break area, although officers don’t get much time for breaks.
The tour eventually leads us past officer surveillance areas and to one of the multiple pods that house inmates at the facility. The particular pod we walk into is empty at the time, giving our class the chance to walk around and take in the one room that houses the majority of inmates’ lives.
Pods typically house up to 48 inmates. Bunks are arranged into three sections, dubbed “streets”, which make up the back portion of the triangular-shaped room. At the front of the space, there are multiple tables and lightweight plastic chairs, a collection of books, a small TV and a desk where one surveillance officer will be during a 12-hour shift. The room also includes bathroom and shower space as well as a landline phone and courtyard-sized outdoor recreation area — a concrete space surrounded by walls and covered on the top with mesh netting to avoid unwanted deliveries.
We are free to walk around and take it all in, visualizing life within the confines of this space. While standing among the bunks and tables, we learn about the daily routine that takes place within walls just like these: when lights turn on, when meals are served, when the outdoor space is available, and when lights are turned off. The talk gives us a chance to attach the tangible space we’re standing in with our own understanding of how the jail works. It’s also a chance to throw a lot of questions at our tour guide.
By the time we leave the facility that late Thursday night, we each have a new, more concrete understanding of what this building entails. Now, when I refer to the jail, there’s not some faraway idea of a place in my head. I see the hallways we walked through, the empty holding cells we looked into, the triangular pod we walked around and the rooms we viewed that help keep this facility in operation every day. The experience provided a vital view into the human element that makes up this institution - both on the side of the inmates and of the detention officers who serve the county every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.