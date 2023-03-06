Andrew Figueroa has been in public works for over 20 years, working in an industry that serves as the background heartbeat to city operations. Today, he serves as Public Works Director with the city of Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I currently have the privilege of being the Director of Public Works for the City of Celina. I am coming up on three years with the City of Celina. I have been in the public works profession now for over 20 years and have loved every moment of it. I also am a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. I am lucky to be married to my wonderful wife Clarissa and have three amazing daughters, Emily, Chasity and Trinity. We are also blessed to have three grandchildren, Emersyn, Casen and Sage. I enjoy spending time with my family and Clarissa. We love to travel, and we are learning how to be empty nesters since all of our children are now grown.
What brought you to Celina?
I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve a community with a great heritage and a bright future. Many people don’t ever get a chance to be part of one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas that excels in growth and development. It’s exciting to be on the ground floor helping construct new infrastructure and be part of the growth and success of the community.
How would you describe your role with the city of Celina?
I feel I have the best role in the city. I have the privilege to lead a great public works team that ensures the core functions of everyday life are provided to Celina residents and businesses. These functions are water, wastewater, streets, signage and stormwater. Not only this, but we also assist the city’s internal teams with their facility and fleet concerns.
What is the best part about your job? What has been the most surprising part about your job?
The best part of my job is seeing team members grow and fall in love with the public works profession. I enjoy seeing them progress through the organization and become a cohesive team so no matter what situation is thrown at them, they are ready to serve and succeed. I love being able to serve the Celina community. When it comes to what is most surprising, that is hard to say, because in public works you have to be able to shift on a moment’s notice to handle different situations that pop up. It’s kind of like the weather here in Texas—situations can change in a blink of an eye at any given time.
What is a normal day like for you?
In public works, every day is different! However, I like to start my day in the office, greeting the team with a "good morning." Then I check in with my leadership team to see if they need anything from me. I then look at my list of to-do's for things like: plan reviews, meeting with contractors, team development, meeting with residents and contractors about concerns and planning projects and getting bids for services to improve the quality of life here in Celina that public works provides to its citizens, and seeing if anything needs to be moved up in priority and get those knocked out and by the end of the day. It’s never a slow day in public works because there is always plenty to do, and the ever-changing nature of the job keeps me on my toes.
What should Celina residents know about the public works department?
Residents should know that the Celina Public Works Department is an outstanding group of professionals committed to providing excellent service to our community. My team are the first responders in the background that provide the heartbeat to the city. Just think, when you wake up in the morning you brush your teeth with water that’s provided by public works. When you use the restroom and flush, it is public works who takes the waste and ensures that it gets treated and disposed of properly. When you get in your car to drive on the roadway to your next destination, that is public works. When it rains outside, the water flows into a storm drain system and is transported safely downstream, that is public works. We touch people’s lives on a daily basis without them ever realizing it. Whenever you see a public works professional, I encourage you to say "thank you" or give a friendly wave because it goes a long way.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and traveling to new places. I also enjoy just being outdoors hunting and fishing.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
My favorite times spent in Celina are when I get to hang out with my family in the downtown square while attending the different special events like Touch-a-truck, Cajun Fest and Beware on the Square, to name a few.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I would have to say “Hard Hat and a Hammer” by Alan Jackson.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Well, I guess you could say I’m an early bird. However, I don’t mind being a night owl when I need to be. If I get four hours of sleep, I’m good to go. A plus to waking up early is that I get to see some pretty good sunrises from my home.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To be remembered by those dearest to me and those closest to me: my family. I would like to be known as the greatest dad that my children could have had and the best husband to my wife. I want my legacy to be that I always fought for what is right, and that I always was willing to help the person next to me. How I treat my family with patience and compassion is also how I treated those who I worked with. I was willing to always work hard yet have fun in the process and that I was always willing to listen. In the end what matters to me is my family and that I was able to instill in others these values and my genuine desire to help others.
