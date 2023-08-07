Sallye Norris
Courtesy photo

Sallye Norris always wanted to be a teacher. She's taught across multiple grade levels, has served as an instructional coach and has served as an assistant principal. This year, she joins the Celina ISD family as principal of Martin Elementary, CISD's third and newest elementary school.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments