Sallye Norris always wanted to be a teacher. She's taught across multiple grade levels, has served as an instructional coach and has served as an assistant principal. This year, she joins the Celina ISD family as principal of Martin Elementary, CISD's third and newest elementary school.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
The youngest of four, I grew up in Tomball, Texas which is just outside of Houston (and much like Celina). After graduating from Austin College in Sherman, I taught a multi-age class at a public school in McKinney that was funded to do something different in education. While there, I was introduced to the man that became my husband, Stuart, who was stationed at Fort Hood. We married, moved back to Tomball, and began life together. We had two kiddos with whom I stayed home for a bit. I began teaching preschool and became the director of children’s ministry at a church. I loved the ministry, but I missed being around kids, so I returned to the classroom. I have taught Kindergarten through 5th grade (excluding 4th) and art, was an instructional coach, and an assistant principal. We moved back to McKinney about 16 years ago and live really close to downtown. Stuart works for a home builder. Our kids are amazing! Sam graduated from A&M and is a pedal steel guitar player in a band, Ellis Bullard, out of Austin. Callie graduated from Oklahoma State and is a vet tech in Stillwater.
Why did you want to become an educator?
I always wanted to be a teacher. I was the kid who had her stuffed animals lined up in her bedroom while she read aloud to them! Kids bring me such joy and energy! I love their honesty and excitement. I love to watch kids learn and to see the lightbulb go off for them! I want to make a difference in the lives of students, so they can turn around and make a life for others and for the world. I can’t imagine doing anything else! When I have a tough day, I’ll go and sit with kids in their classrooms. Interacting with kids can change my day around. I think it’s because when I do so, I am living my purpose!
What brought you to Celina? Why did you want to become a part of Celina ISD?
I came from a district with over 40 elementary schools. At the campus level, I was able to make a huge difference, but it was hard to have any influence beyond that. It was just too big for this small town girl! When I was looking for a principalship, the idea of being in a smaller place was really appealing to me, as I could make a difference, not just on my campus, but on the district as a whole. When I came to Celina to interview, everyone was so warm and welcoming. I felt right at home and knew this was the place for me!
What has been the best part about being the Martin Elementary principal so far?
I’m not sure I could pick just one thing! It has been so fun to be a part of the building process: from watching the building come together to building a staff of amazing people who are so excited to be a part of the foundation of the school. And, of course, meeting all the kids who will be calling Martin home next year. Being an integral part of the district’s comfort dog program has been amazing as well! Roo has been such a great addition to our family, and everyone in the district is in love with her! Opening a school is a ton of work, and I am more tired than I’ve ever been, but it is a good kind of tired as I’m seeing my dream come true!
What has been the most surprising part about being the Martin Elementary principal so far?
The excitement of everyone I’ve met about coming to Martin! Change can be hard and even scary, but people are ready for Martin to open! We have a staff of people coming from other CISD schools as well as new-to-CISD staff. I warned them before they chose to join our staff that opening a school would be a lot of hard work. They’re all in! The students, even the ones coming just for their 5th grade year, are pumped. Parents have been pouring in the past two weeks, volunteering to put things together, deliver things to classrooms and move teachers in.
What are your hopes for what Martin Elementary will provide in the Celina ISD community?
I hope Martin Elementary will be a place that surrounds students and families with love, support, safety and belonging. Growing up and raising kids is REALLY hard. We have to work together, educators and families and the community, to advocate for and support kids and to support each other. Our future depends on it!
In your opinion, what is the best way for the Celina community to get involved in supporting Martin Elementary this year?
There are so many ways to be involved in supporting Martin.
First, I ask for your prayers. Pray for our staff as they welcome our students and begin building relationships with their kids: pray for patience, love and endurance. Pray for our students, that they would love and accept their classmates and would be receptive to the new things ahead of them. Pray for me, as I lead the staff and students. That His hand would guide me in all I do. Pray for the safety and security of our building. I welcome you to look on our website and pray for our staff by name as we begin the hard work of opening a brand new school.
Second, I ask you to consider volunteering. This could be anything from bringing donuts to the staff one day to covering lunch duty for our teachers on a Friday so they can eat together. You might want to build a gaga pit for the playground or run copies teachers need for their classrooms. You can check out our Martin Wish List on Amazon which is full of items our teachers would love but are above and beyond our budget, or you can sign up to fill our teacher pantry. We always need volunteers to work our morning or afternoon carpool lines (especially if it is cold or rainy). It takes a village, and we’d love for you to be a part of ours, even if it’s just to bring us cookies! (Email SallyeNorris@CelinaISD.com to sign up to volunteer.)
PS: Make sure you complete a background check if you want to volunteer in our school.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I LOVE to knit! I’ve been knitting for about 10 years and have two or three projects going on at any given time. I’ve knit hats, scarves, a cardigan and a tank top. The favorite thing I’ve knit is a pair of bobcats which sit in our front office and are named after the Martin namesakes, Bobby Ray and Afton.
Other things I enjoy include going to live music events (especially if my son is playing), baking, reading and cuddling with my pets (two dogs, two cats).
What is one fun fact that people should know about you?
I was an art major in college and spent a lot of time in the ceramics room. I made an entire series of ceramic chickens based on Day of the Dead bobbleheads. There was a cowboy chicken and a bride and groom chicken; a chef chicken and a teacher chicken. This year, they’ve asked educator artists to create an art project for a homecoming art show. I’m going to make a knitted chicken this time around!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This is a tough one because I love music so much! The song that runs through my mind over and over right now is "Build a Boat" by Colton Dixon. This song reminds me that no matter what, God is in control. We’re going to face impossible situations, but nothing is impossible for God. The waters may rise, but I’ve got Him by my side and His love never fails. It reminds me that if I'm living out my purpose, I have nothing to fear!
What do you want your legacy to be?
My purpose in life is to make a positive difference for others. We can’t wait for politicians or presidents or organizations to make the world a better place. It’s up to us…you and me…to do what it takes to make this world the kind of world we want to live in. I hope to empower, equip and inspire the staff and students of Martin to see and seek ways to make a positive impact on the world around them. That could be to help someone out, to pick up garbage they see on the ground, to plant a garden or to cure cancer one day. If I can positively impact two people each day and they turn around and impact two more who impact two more, what a wonderful world it would be!
