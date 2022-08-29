It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from Paris, Texas and graduated from North Lamar High School. I received my Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Northwestern State University and my Master’s Degree in Music Performance from Louisiana State University. This is my 13th year as a band director. I live in Celina with my wife, Andrea, and three children, Madeline, Sam and Alexander.
What brought you to Celina ISD?
Celina has always had a great band program, and I thought there was a tremendous opportunity here, with the growth coming to the area, to help the band program grow in numbers and to continue the excellence for which the Celina Band was known for.
Why did you want to become a band director?
Marching band was a significant part of my high school and college experience.
What are your hopes for this year's marching season?
First and foremost, I hope to put on a show that the students are proud of and enjoy performing. We are a very competitive band program, and we hope to do well at our contests in October. We hope to make the Area marching contest at the end of October. The band has made Area Finals, which consists of the top 10 bands in the Area, for the last two years. This year, we hope to qualify for the State Marching Contest in November. In order to qualify for the Area Marching Contest, the band has to receive a 1st division rating at the UIL Regional Marching Contest on Oct. 12. The UIL Regional Marching Contest is hosted here in Celina.
How has Celina High School been preparing for marching season?
The band directors start preparing for the upcoming season as soon as the current season ends. We work with a show designer to develop a theme and music to go along with it as early as November/December of the year before. Once we have decided on the theme and music, we start thinking about the colors and props we want to incorporate on the field that enhance our theme choice and coordinate with our drill writer to start developing how the show will look. We host a show unveiling party at the end of the school year to get the students excited for the fall. Band student leadership starts working in July and the rest of the band starts rehearsing a week later. We put in long hours at the end of summer to prepare for the season. We currently practice three days a week after school and during regular class periods.
What is your favorite part about marching season?
I enjoy being around and interacting with the kids. We see them a lot during the season (more than our own families at times), and I enjoy getting to know each kid and developing a relationship with them that a regular classroom teacher may not get the opportunity to have because of how much we are around them during the season.
What is your favorite piece for a band to perform on the field?
We devote a lot of time into planning and developing each marching production, so it’s hard to pick a favorite one. I really enjoyed working on the Cityscapes show, which was my first production with Celina in 2019.
What is your personal instrument of choice?
I started out in band in 6th grade and played percussion. I switched to the saxophone in the 7th grade, and it has been my main instrument ever since. My masters degree is in saxophone performance.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
To be a band director, you have to be a bit of a night owl. We have many very late nights between out of town football games and marching competitions.
What do you want your legacy to be with the Celina High School band program?
I hope we are creating a positive community for the band students of CHS. I believe band is a place where all students can find a place to belong.
