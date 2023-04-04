Methodist celina groundbreaking.jpg

Officials gathered on April 4 for a groundbreaking ceremony of Methodist Celina Medical Center

Celina’s first hospital is officially on its way to becoming a reality. 

On Tuesday, April 4, Celina and Methodist Health Systems officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of a future hospital complex that will include a five-story hospital, a medical office building and healthcare services to one of fastest-growing cities in the area. 

