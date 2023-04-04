Celina’s first hospital is officially on its way to becoming a reality.
On Tuesday, April 4, Celina and Methodist Health Systems officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of a future hospital complex that will include a five-story hospital, a medical office building and healthcare services to one of fastest-growing cities in the area.
“I know that we’re surrounded by dirt right now, but our construction teams will be carving out more than 520,000 square feet of parking lots, roads and sidewalks that are needed to build this beautiful hospital that brings hope, healing and pride to this world-class community,” said Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer of Methodist Health System.
There were multiple hints of Celina’s identity at the Tuesday groundbreaking, which featured hay bales painted in Celina orange and Methodist Health Systems blue, performances by the Celina High School Choir, a welcome from Celina ISD cheerleaders and a video highlighting the city’s history as a “Rollertown.”
The ceremony for Methodist Celina Medical Center also included hints to Celina’s future, featuring displayed renderings of the facility that is slated to serve patients from around the area, including Collin and Denton counties.The facility is a $200 million project over 46 acres that is expected to take two years to build.
A groundbreaking ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but was postponed due to inclement winter weather. At the time, Stoyanoff told the Celina Record that construction would not be held up and that work had already begun on the site.
The April 4 event served as a chance to officially celebrate the beginning of construction on the site, located at the southeast corner ofDallas North Tollway and FM 428.
“Driving growth to this booming part of North Texas is a big part of the strategic plan developed by our board,” said Randall Canedy, chairman of the Methodist Health System Board of Directors. “We know this town is just going to keep growing. That’s why our plans for the hospital include shell space for future expansion. In addition to the hospital itself, we will be putting up professional office buildings for our physicians to work in, and soon we look forward to adding more family health centers in and around Celina to take care of you and your families.”
The new hospital is slated to open in 2025 and will host a variety of services, including cardiovascular care, cancer care, women’s services, orthopedics and robotic surgery, according to a press release. It will also include 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight intensive care unit beds and 12 emergency department beds. It will also include three operating rooms, a daVinci surgical robot, and shell space for an additional operating room, as well as a cardiac catheterization lab and two procedure rooms.
