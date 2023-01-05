The new year is shaping up to be a significant one for Celina.
The past 12 months for the city have been monumental, with major announcements and groundbreakings and a continuation of signature events.
For City Manager Jason Laumer, Celina is in a phase where projects and visions that have been on paper for a couple of years are starting to take shape in reality.
“Lots of things I feel like we’re starting to get set on the ground, we can see it,” he said.
As Celina leans into 2023, here’s a look at what’s on the horizon for the city.
Economic development
The new year will start off strong as Methodist Health System prepares to break ground on its Celina location at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428 on Jan. 31.
The system plans to start with a four-story, 192,000-square-foot full-service acute care hospital. That includes 78 inpatient beds, with 48 finished out and with shell space to add 30 more. That also includes 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight ICU beds, 16 emergency room beds, four labor and delivery suites, two c-section rooms, three operating rooms (with shell space to eventually add one more) and a cardiac catheterization lab.
“That’s going to be a really big deal for us,” Laumer said, later adding, “If we want to be a complete city that people can be born in and grow old in, then you need a hospital.”
While there are currently no details about exactly when Costco will break ground at the corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road, Laumer said development around the Costco site is expected to break ground in 2023.
The city’s downtown is also looking ahead to welcoming new businesses including The Silos, Granny's Sweeties Cakes and Confections, Swirls Bakery, Mangiamo Italian Market & Deli and Burger Fixins.
“We really hope all those will open in ’23 also,” Laumer said.
Capital projects
The city will also see progress on plenty of capital projects.
“I’m a little biased, but I think we’re one of the best planned cities in Texas, if not more,” Laumer said. “But it does take time, because like I said, a lot of that is on paper, and then you have to execute it into reality. So I really think over the next five years you’ll see a lot of execution on capital projects and improvements and really places for our residents to enjoy and travel.”
A brand new senior center is slated to open in 2023, Laumer said, and construction on a signature playground at Old Celina Park is set to start this year. In addition, master planning will move forward for the city’s “next big park,” Wilson Creek Park, as well as for Ousley Park in the downtown area. Laumer also said the city is also looking for land for a recreation center.
In addition, the nearby Dallas North Tollway overpass over US 380 is expected to open in 2023, Laumer said. While not in Celina, Laumer said the structure will help those traveling north and south.
Progress will also move forward on multiple roadway projects within Celina: Construction on Frontier Parkway between Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway will wrap up in 2023, bringing four lanes and a bridge. Laumer said design is slated to begin this year on Choate Parkway from Kinship Parkway to Custer Road. The city is also looking to pave Parvin Road with asphalt from Legacy Drive to FM 1385, Laumer said.
Work is also slated to continue on street and drainage improvements in the downtown area.
From a city standpoint, Laumer said the city is looking to give residents more volunteer opportunities in 2023. That includes plans for a volunteer fair.
New planned programs listed for the 2023 fiscal year include explorers programs for students through the police and fire departments; developing a public art program and guidelines; and reaching out to start discussions with a four-year college campus, according to documents provided by the city.
