Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 12 in and around Celina:
St. Patty's Day Celebration
Two 29 on the Square and The Flatbed Trailers will host a St. Patty's Day Celebration from 6-10 p.m. March 17 at Two 29 on the Square (229 W. Pecan St.). The event includes live music by Flatbed Trailers, an Irish Themed Spread and Green Beer. Tickets are $30. More details are at tinyurl.com/4ubu4vse
Vegetable gardening workshop
Shades of Green nursery in Celina will host a workshop centered on warm season vegetable gardening.
The workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 18 at 1213 E Sunset Blvd. The clinic will cover where to plant your vegetables, raised beds & containers, soil preparation, what to plant and when, pest and disease control.
Dog adoption event at Rollertown
Rollertown has teamed up with local nonprofit Mazie's Mission to host a dog adoption event at the taproom from 1-4 p.m. March 18.
"The brewery is family friendly, so if you're looking to adopt a new family pup, everyone can come along — even the kiddos," the event page states.
The fourth annual Greater Frisco Home and Garden show will take place at The Ford Center at The Star March 17-19.
Turn your landscaping dreams into a reality, get started on your next home renovation, meet local artisans and more at The Greater Frisco Home and Garden Show.
Admission is free.
Open Mic night
The Comedy Arena hosts weekly open mic nights on Mondays.
The venue is located at 305 E. Virginia St. in McKinney.
Come see local comics, seasoned vets and rookies alike, flesh out their new material and jokes.
Comics wishing to hit the stage and try out some new or proven material should show up around 7:30 p.m. to sign up and get on the list where they'll be able to deliver somewhere between 5-7 minutes of material. The Open Mic will kics off around 8 p.m.
