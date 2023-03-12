5 Things_CE.jpg

Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 12 in and around Celina:

St. Patty's Day Celebration

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments