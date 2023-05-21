Shades of Green nursery in Celina (1213 E Sunset Blvd.) will host a workshop focused on "creating colorful containers" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
The free workshop will cover the best spring annuals and perennials for eye-catching containers; plant combinations for best results and more.
Summer movie night at PGA Frisco
The Monument Realty PGA District will host an installation of a Friday Night Summer Movie Series at 8 p.m. Friday, May 26.
"Lay out your blanket and get ready for a movie night under the stars. Your favorite movie concessions will be available, and sweet treats will be waiting for you at Margaret’s Cones & Cups. The Dance Floor and The Swing will also be available for play," the event page states.
Lawn chairs will not be permitted. Outside food and beverage are not allowed.
Arts and Music Guild and TUPPS Brewery will host an arts creation event from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at 721 Anderson St. in McKinney.
The event is free and will feature both musicians and visual artists.
"Artists will create live as Quantum Katz performs a diverse mix of genres on acoustic instruments," the event page states. "Inspiring the artists, the music will be an eclectic fusion of Jazz/Bluegrass/Blues/Irish/Rock/Classical and more. The highly improvisational interplay between the musicians leads to a creative atmosphere. The goal is to put the “Muse” back in Music. The music and art will be in a state of superposition until it's observed and the wave function collapses. No actual cats will be harmed during the concert."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.