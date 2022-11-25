Trae Hollins

Celina senior Trae Hollins runs into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Friday's Class 4A Division I regional semifinal at Eagle Stadium in Allen. Anna defeated Celina, 27-24.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

ALLEN – For the second time this season, a football game between Anna and Celina went down to the wire.

The Coyotes got 304 passing yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Ethan Bullock in a 28-25 victory against the Bobcats on Sept. 16.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

