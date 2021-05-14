Holly Ferguson figures that while former Congressman Sam Johnson would be proud that his name was on an elementary school, he would be even more proud of what’s inside the building.
“What he would be most proud of, I’m assuming, is that the future is inside of this building,” the Prosper ISD superintendent said. “The future lawyers, the future teachers, the future soldiers and congressmen. And what a great honor that is for him and for his family to be able to have a legacy that will literally last a lifetime.”
Parents were welcomed May 8 for the first time through the doors of Sam Johnson Elementary for a ribbon cutting “to open the school that’s already open,” as Ferguson put it.
“We are thrilled to finally open these doors and give you a peek into the legacy we are creating here,” Assistant Principal Aimee Stanton told attendees.
The school, which opened in August to welcome students and staff, is the 12th elementary school in Prosper ISD and is located in Celina. The May 8 dedication ceremony included performances by the school’s choir and its Suzuki violin program.
“Once it was just a building,” Principal Alissa Andrews said. “Today it is a school that fosters creativity and curiosity in all who pass through these doors.”
Johnson died in May 2020 at 89 years old, months before the school bearing his name welcomed students for the first time.
“Although he is no longer with us, his legacy remains,” Andrews said. “The contributions he has made to our country will forever leave a profound imprint on our history.”
The elementary school has implemented multiple traditions as a way to mark the congressman’s legacy, including a “Johnson Jubilee” that will be held on Feb. 12, the day Johnson, a 29-year Air Force veteran, was released after being a prisoner of war in Vietnam for seven years.
The school also has an award named after Johnson given monthly at student assemblies, and the Johnson Elementary Parent Teacher Organization has established a scholarship in the school’s name that will be awarded annually to a graduating Prosper ISD senior.
For Stanton, welcoming parents into the building is a way to strengthen relationships and build community.
“We want the parents to be able to see what their child is doing and to see what we’re building here, what their tax money goes to, and also just open up that line of communication so that we can serve their children the best way that we can,” she said.
