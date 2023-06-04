Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around Celina for the week of June 4.
Luau at Rollertown
Rollertown Beerworks will host its 2nd annual Luau from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The event will include shaved ice, hula dancers and more.
Rollertown is located at 412 North Oklahoma St., Suite 106.
Live music at The Nook CKMC
Musician Courtney Marie will perform live at The Nook CKMC (1230 Homestead Court in Celina).
The performance is slated for 7-10 p.m. June 8.
Friday Night Summer Movie Series at PGA Frisco
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host the next installation of its summer movie series on Friday, June 9 with a showing of "The Game Plan" from 8-10 p.m.
The event is free and will take place at 3255 PGA Parkway. Attendees can lay out a blanket to watch a movie under the stars.
Concessions will be available. The Dance Floor and The Swing will be available for play.
Lawn chairs will not be permitted. No outside food or beverage are allowed.
Frisco Starfest
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly star parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The next starfest is slated for 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000.
Jammin' June
Country band Hazard County will feature at the city of McKinney's outdoor concert series on Thursday, June 8.
The free performance is scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. June 8 at Bonnie Wenk Park Amphitheater (2996 Virginia Parkway).
