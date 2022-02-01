The Town of Cross Roads Police Department is mourning the loss of officer Chris Bardwell who passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, following a battle with COVID-19.
Bardwell was employed by the Cross Roads Police Department since its inception in September 2021. Prior to coming to the Cross Roads Police Department, Bardwell had served the North Texas area for 28 years. He served five years with the Celina Police Department and 23 years with the Grand Prairie Police Department.
“Officer Bardwell was a valuable member of our Cross Roads’ team and dedicated to the self-less service to our community,” said Chief Shaun Short in a press release. “We are heart broken by the loss of Chris, the humor he brought to everyday life always made working with him so enjoyable. Everyone loved working with Chris.”
Stated Mayor T. Lynn Tompkins, Jr., in the same release, “Officer Bardwell was one of the first to be hired by the Cross Roads Police Department and was very instrumental in the standing up of our new department. His dedication to law enforcement over the past three decades demonstrates his commitment to serving the public. The Cross Roads community mourns this great loss and asks that his family, friends and fellow officers be kept in your thoughts and prayers.”
Representatives of Bardwell’s former employers, The Grand Prairie Police Association, set up a Help a Hero account to assist Officer Bardwell and his family during his battle. The account remains active for anyone wishing to support the family. Bardwell is survived by his wife of 27 years and his two children.
