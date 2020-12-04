Police say Blair Carter, the 60-year-old Celina resident who was found dead in a burning home, was killed by Jeremy Harris, the former boyfriend of Carter’s daughter.
The morning of Nov. 18, the Celina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Avil Court. Upon entering the home, firefighters found Carter dead on the living room floor. A later investigation revealed gunshot wounds, according to police records.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then seeing a man in all black running from the home. The fleeing man was later identified as Jeremy Harris, who was taken into custody that same day.
Before the arrest, law enforcement conducted surveillance on Harris, who according to a police report, was seen placing plastic sacks in the trash. The sacks had containers smelling of gasoline, a police report states. A fire marshal investigation has revealed evidence of arson, according to police records.
A search of Harris’s home found recent firearm receipts and ammunition that matched the size of the bullets that were found around Carter.
Collin County records show that Amber Carter, Blair Carter’s daughter, had filed a protective order against Harris in August 2015.
In 2015, an emergency protective order was also filed against Harris. In 2016, Harris was charged and convicted with criminal trespass after being arrested by the Frisco Police Department.
That same year, he was convicted of continuous violence against the family. Harris pleaded guilty to the charge, according to court records.
Harris was arrested again by the Frisco Police Department in November 2017 for domestic assault and later pleaded guilty to the charge. That same month, another emergency protective order was brought to Harris.
In 2018, Amber Carter filed another protective order against Harris.
Harris has been charged with four counts of murder and is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility. The Dallas Police Department has also charged Harris with the murders of Adam Gautreau, Kenneth Hamilton and Robert Urrea in Dallas.
The Collin County Courts have scheduled a Dec. 18 examining trial date for Harris.
