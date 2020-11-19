The Celina Police Department has identified a male suspect who was arrested Wednesday after firefighters discovered a dead body in a burning Celina home.
Jeremy Harris, 31, was taken into custody and has been charged with murder after Celina firefighters discovered a dead body inside a house at 1421 Anvil Drive. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the body after extinguishing the fire.
Celina Police have identified the victim as Blair Carter, a 60-year-old male Celina resident.
“Upon arrival, the police department secured the scene, and located witnesses that observed a man running from the residence prior to the fire department’s arrival,” Acting Celina Police Chief Allwin Barrow stated in a press release.
The man had been described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch male dressed in black clothing carrying an unknown object.
“Officers then obtained information that lead to a possible suspect and a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses at the scene,” the press release stated.
The suspect and his vehicle were found in Ellis County, where he was taken into custody. Harris has been charged with murder and is in the Ellis County jail under a $1,000,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Celina Mayor Sean Terry said multiple departments, including Frisco, McKinney, Prosper and Little Elm police departments, assisted during the search.
The incident came one day after two separate shooting incidents were reported in Prosper and Frisco. Sgt. Evan Mattei, public information officer with the Frisco Police Department, stated in a Thursday email that there is no indication the Celina and Frisco incidents are connected.
