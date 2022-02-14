Celina is mapping out where its future police and fire stations will go as the city continues to see growth.
On Feb. 8, the Celina City Council approved updating its map of current and future public safety facilities.
According to Development Services Director Dusty McAfee, Celina has obtained 14 of 15 sites that have been identified as being necessary for build-out service levels.
“The typical city experience is to pay developers a then-market rate for the land as station need is identified and budgeted, one by one, over time,” McAfee said during the council meeting. “Celina’s unique approach to securing sites exemplifies the importance of proactive stewardship of public services.”
According to the resolution, the city conducted an internal study to determine best locations for fire and police facilities. In additions, the Celina Fire and Police departments identified locations for future stations that would most effectively serve the city’s emergency service area.
The approved map now indicates nine future fire stations, two future two-company fire stations, the future central police station, located at the corner of Punk Carter Parkway and Coit Road, and two future sub police stations.
“These are how the future public safety facilities will be put together and those sites secured so that taxpayers are not having to pay landowners then future market rates for the property, but they’re being dedicated through the use of development agreements ahead of time,” McAfee said.
The item was approved unanimously.
