Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 11:54 am
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Feb. 12 in and around Celina:
Two 29 on the Square will host a third annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 18 at 229 West Pecan St.
The event will include a DJ, activities, sweets and professional photography.
Tickets are $35. More information is at eventbrite.com/e/500334512997
ROLLERTOWN (412 N. Oklahoma St. Suite 106) will host a "Mardi Fest" from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 19.
The event will include a crawfish boil, a new Mardi Gras beer, king cake, beads and more.
Details are at facebook.com/events/751402776320170/
Old Celina Park (12670 FM 428) will host a college softball tournament Feb. 17-19.
Ticket information is available at tinyurl.com/2cmrshpk
The next installment of Third Monday McKinney Trade Days is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at 4550 W. University Drive.
The market, which features a variety of vendors, is the oldest and largest monthly trade days in North Texas, according to the event website.
Parking is $5 on Saturday and Sunday until 4 pm. Parking is free all day on Fridays and after 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
More information is at tmmtd.com/TradeDays
The 2023 WOGA Classic and Valeri Liukin Invitational is slated for Feb. 16-19 at The Star.
"Come experience these fantastic competitions at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, home of the legendary Dallas Cowboys," the event page states.
Tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
