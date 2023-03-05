Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 5 in and around Celina.
Family's Day Out at ROLLERTOWN
ROLLERTOWN (412 N Oklahoma St. Suite 106) will host a Family's Day Out from 1-4 p.m. on March 11.
The event will include a Main Street Sweets pop-up, face painting for kids from 2-4 p.m., American Gothic Pizza, cornhole boards and board games.
All ages are welcome.
Gardening workshop
Shades of Green Nursery and Landscaping will host a workshop focusing on landscaping with perennials.
The event is slated for 1 p.m. March 11 at Shades of Green (1213 E Sunset Blvd.).
Frisco Starfest
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly Star Parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park.
The free event is scheduled for 6-10:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go: 214-800-6000
2023 C-USA Basketball Championships
Conference USA returns to Frisco with its premier basketball event at Ford Center at the Star. The 2023 C-USA Basketball Championships take place March 8-11, featuring 22 men's and women's basketball teams playing 20 games with C-USA titles and NCAA automatic bids on the line.
