Carmen Roberts bought land in Celina over 21 years ago and promptly fell in love with the area. Since then, she has served as a member of both the Celina City Council and the Celina Economic Development Corporation Board.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was one of 11 children born in Chihuahua, Mexico. My mother took us the El Monte, California, where we and we lived in a one-car garage. I did not know English, but by the 8th grade I was the top female student in my school. I attended Pomona Junior College, where I was recruited by American Airlines. They transferred me to Dallas, where through God’s grace we began our construction and custom home building business. We were recognized as the top Custom builders in the Metroplex. I like to think that God allowed me to live the American dream.
What brought you to Celina?
I bought land in Celina over 21 years ago, for investment. I fell in love with the community and people here. I was fortunate to buy my current home and land and have lived in Celina over 18 years.
What has been your proudest moment regarding building in the area?
It was after being elected to Council in May 2011. The mayor asked me to take over the Downtown Square project because our city engineer had resigned, and we had a short time frame to finish the project.
I hired a project manager, and we went to work. I was proud to complete the project in time for the Centennial dedication in November and under budget.
What made you want to get involved with the Celina EDC?
The Council appointed me to the EDC. Our square renovation was going well in September of 2011, and I had experience in development and construction. There was history of a councilperson being on the EDC Board and thus the appointment.
What has been your proudest moment while with the EDC?
I would say working with the Executive Director Corbett Howard in introducing Hillwood to Celina. Ultimately, flying Celina with their executive team in the Hillwood helicopter, and selecting the Wells property as the home for Bluewood and Lilyana.
How would you explain the role of the EDC to the Celina community?
Simply, the EDC was created to promote the development of Celina with the focus on job creation, and expansion of sales tax dollars.
The goal would be to attract commercial development and be able to keep property tax lower with more sales tax dollars.
As you look back on your time the EDC, what is on your mind?
I look back on the great relationships I was able to make, and the commitments of developers to invest in Celina.
Where do you see the future of Celina heading?
I am excited about our future. The foundation and vision have created a path that assures Celina being a great City in Collin and Denton counties.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My friends are very important to me. I enjoy hosting them at my home at every opportunity. I enjoy being a part of the Preston Trail Rotary which serves our community.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love the Downtown Square and enjoy spending time and supporting our local businesses and restaurants.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird, getting up early, working out, and planning my day.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope my legacy is I unselfishly gave my time and resources to make Celina a great city built on the pillars of a place of family, faith and community.
