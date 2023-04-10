Carter Morris came to the Celina area to help start a church and has been a resident for 10 years. In 2011, he, along with Charles and Carol Loper, became one of the co-founders of Grace Bridge Food Bank. Today, Grace Bridge works with partner churches to serve an average of 400 families monthly through mobile distributions across Collin and Denton counties. The organization also provides other services including an eye clinic program, a resale store and more. More information about Grace Bridge is at gracebridge.us.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been a Celina resident for 10 years and lived north of 380 for the past 17 years.
I love Jesus and spending time with my family.
What brought you to the Celina area?
In 2006, my wife and I helped start a local church here in the area, and we have made this home ever since.
How did you get involved with Grace Bridge Food Bank?
As a part of serving the community, I helped with the Celina Christian Men’s Fellowship for several years, and in 2011, along with some dear friends of ours, Charles and Carol Loper, we co-founded Grace Bridge Food Bank and Master Cares Africa.
What has been your favorite moment with the food bank?
There have been so many moments over the past 12 years that could be a favorite, but the moments that always stick in my mind is when I have seen tears of joy and relief from someone we helped as they received basic necessities of life along with the Hope that Jesus loves them and they are not alone.
What should Celina residents know about the role of this food bank in the community?
The food bank is a place where those who need help can find it and those who want to serve can on a daily basis. This means as a community we come together and stand in the GAP for each other when we find our neighbor in need.
How can Celina residents support Grace Bridge?
Each Celina resident can be a part in some way - we need donations of food and personal care product, we accept clothing and household items and financial gifts. But most importantly your time — Grace Bridge is lead by an incredible staff team but it is driven by volunteers. More details on serving and donating can be found on our website — gracebridge.us
What is in store for the future of Grace Bridge?
We currently have eight locations in North Texas, and we hope to open three more this year. We also know there are needs beyond a box of food, like transitional housing and counseling services for families. We hope as more people partner with us we can expand and add these much-needed services in the days ahead.
What is a normal day like for you?
Each day involves planning and preparing for what is the next service opportunity and food distribution. We also spend a lot of time on volunteer and donor education as well as community engagement. We love working with local businesses, schools and churches to impact the community. And most importantly being available to those in need during a time of crisis.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"The proof of your love" by for King and Country, as this is a song that constantly reminds me that everything we do should remind those around us of how much Jesus loves us.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Always been a night owl, but as I have gotten older and my children are getting older I am becoming an early bird.
What do you want the Grace Bridge legacy to be?
I want Grace Bridge to have a legacy of loving people well and pointing them to the hope we have in Jesus because he loved us first. I also want Grace Bridge to be a place that those in need can depend on in their darkest hour. Consistent, available and loving for decades to come — that is my hope.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want people to know I am who I am because Jesus loves me and changed my life. And that I love my wife and children leading them well every day. And I hope to inspire others to find the same love and peace that I have found in Jesus as well as to serve those around us through everyday opportunities.
