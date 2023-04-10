Celina profile- Carter Morris

Carter Morris, right, serves as President and CEO Grace Bridge Food Bank. 

 Courtesy photo

Carter Morris came to the Celina area to help start a church and has been a resident for 10 years. In 2011, he, along with Charles and Carol Loper, became one of the co-founders of Grace Bridge Food Bank. Today, Grace Bridge works with partner churches to serve an average of 400 families monthly through mobile distributions across Collin and Denton counties. The organization also provides other services including an eye clinic program, a resale store and more. More information about Grace Bridge is at gracebridge.us.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments