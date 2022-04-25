Starting next school year, Celina High School will have a new principal.
Derek Driver has been named as the high school's next leader. The announcement was made during a Monday Celina ISD School Board meeting.
The announcement comes as current CHS principal Dave Wilson prepares to move into a new role as CISD's Administrative Services Coordinator.
During the Monday meeting, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said the district had received 76 applications for the position and said a committee of CHS staff were part of the interview process.
According to a CISD press release, CHS staff interviewed nine candidates, and three finalists went through additional interviews.
Maglisceau said the hiring process included getting input from coaches, students and staff.
“And this is a gentleman who hit all of the things that the committee asked for, that the kids asked for, that the coaches asked for,” Maglisceau said of Driver.
Driver has worked for over 30 years in education including in the Garland, Little Elm, Troup, Venus and Itasca school districts, according to a CISD press release.
“Mr. Driver’s experience developing relationships with students and families is truly in tune with what our kids and our schools need right now to move forward in this unique time, and he is adept at creating the systems necessary to carry out this work,” Maglisceau stated in a press release.
Wilson will complete the current school year as Celina High School's principal before moving into his new role.
Driver will finish out the current school year as the Sulphur Springs High School principal before officially coming to CISD. He is slated to begin meeting with CHS staff and students starting this week, and he will be fully involved in all hires at the high school moving forward, according to the press release.
"CISD and Sulphur Springs will work together to ensure both high schools are able to finish the year with minimal disruption," CISD stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
