Amy McKiddy has been teaching for seven years. This year, she was named Teacher of the Year for Lykins Elementary in Celina ISD.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Amy McKiddy. I have been married to my husband, Josh, for 23 years. He is also a teacher and a coach at Celina High School. We both grew up in Wylie, Texas. We have three children. Sydney, a junior at University of Texas in Austin; Collin, a junior at CHS; and Ian, an 8th grader at MMS. My husband and I both went to Texas Tech. We love cheering on our Red Raiders. This is my seventh year teaching.
What brought you to Celina ISD?
My husband got a teaching/coaching job in Celina, and we've always said when he moves, we all move. My kids were so excited to start in Celina and I was also very excited to get a job and be able to work in the community where we live and attend church. I love Celina and the small town atmosphere that is rich in its traditions.
Why did you want to become an educator?
I did not go to college to become an educator. I got my degree in advertising and marketing, but once I graduated, my husband and I decided that I would stay home with our daughter. I stayed home with our kids for many years, working part-time as a preschool teacher. I would always ask myself why I didn't pursue a degree in education and finally, I decided it was time to get my alternative certification and begin what I was truly passionate about...kids.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
Work hard, take constructive criticism and use it to make yourself better, but most importantly, love on those babies in your classroom. You are shaping lives and you may be the only good thing in their life at this moment in time, so make each day count with them. Also, make your teammates feel like they are important and valued. We all work tirelessly and we all want what is best for our students.
What should the Celina community know about your profession?
The teaching profession is very rewarding. I have been so fortunate to see so much growth in my students and that's when you feel like you are doing something right and making a difference. This profession is not easy. There is not one day that goes by that I don't do work at night to prepare for the next day or week ahead.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
I love teaching reading. In second grade, you see lots of growth from the beginning of the year to the end.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
I love doing a morning meeting with my class. This is a time when we all come together and focus in on a particular character trait for the week and it is also a time when the students get to share about their weekend or anything they want. This has been the best way for me to get to know my students and really learn their likes and dislikes or maybe even a difficult time that they may be experiencing. I feel like it's a true bonding time and how our class becomes a "family" throughout the year.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy walking, listening to podcasts, reading, but mainly attending sporting events that my own children are involved in. We are very busy with sports and I love being their biggest cheerleader.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love spending time on the square at events with family and friends. I think our town has a unique square and our city does a fabulous job of organizing events that are fun for the whole family.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I guess both, but preferably a night owl. I have to get up very early to take my son to practice, so by default I have to be an early bird.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This is a hard one because I like multiple genres of music, but I'd have to say "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my past students to always want to come back and see me and give me hugs and remember that I loved them like they were my own child. I want them to remember that I always wanted what was best for them and I was going to push them until they succeeded.
