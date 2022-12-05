Officer Brantley Miller has been with the Celina Police Department since 2021, but in August he became the third member of the department to be a part of the School Resource Officer program with Celina ISD. Today, he serves at O'Dell Elementary School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been employed with the Celina Police Department since 2021 and have been in law enforcement altogether since 2017. Until August of this year, I spent my entire career as a patrol officer working night shift. In August, I was selected as the third member of the Celina Police Department to join the School Resource Officer program with Celina ISD. I was placed at O’Dell Elementary School and have been beyond blessed in getting to work with these kids and teachers. Prior to being in law enforcement, I worked in the HVAC industry as a project manager. I played baseball in college and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.
What brought you to Celina?
I had a friend from my previous agency who started working here and loved the city. I knew of Chief Cullison from his previous agency and knew that he was someone that I would like to work for and with, while growing a department and community.
What made you want to be a part of the School Resource Officer division?
I want to help change the perception of police officers in the minds of our youth. At my previous agency, it was very apparent that most youth have a negative perception of police officers based on a multitude of reasons. I want to be a person they can see not only as a police officer, but also as someone they can trust and rely on.
What has been the best part of being SRO at O'Dell Elementary?
The staff and the kids have welcomed me with open arms. There is a family atmosphere at this school that I haven’t seen at any other school.
What has been the most surprising part of being SRO at O'Dell Elementary?
The amount of time and energy our teachers/staff put in to make this school be a positive place for the kids. Even thinking back to whenever I was in school, I definitely took for granted all the hard work put forth by teachers/staff to make school a positive environment for the kids.
What is a normal day on the job like for you?
I start off each morning with “High Fives and Good Mornings” where I will try to greet as many of the kids as possible with a high five and good morning. I stay in constant contact with our principal, assistant principals, counselor and office staff about any concerns or information we need to be aware of. I will walk the building making sure no doors are left open, propped, unlocked etc. throughout the day. I will read books to classes or give presentations on safety topics (example: bicycle safety). I stand in on lunches and recess to talk with the kids and help out the staff if they need me to. I work on projects or online trainings in my office whenever I have down time. At the end of the day, I help with the student pick up line and getting the kids out of the building. The staff here do an EXCELLENT job of being on top of things, which makes my job a lot easier!
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love going to Tender. They have some of my favorite food and I can sit and watch sports!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to spend time with my family and support my kids in their sports and extra-curricular activities. I enjoy playing/watching just about any sport. I like to play cards/games while hanging out with friends.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I don’t know if I could pick out just one song for myself. I will say that I am a fan of most music, but my favorites would be country and hip hop.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am actually a little of both. I am usually the last to sleep and the first one awake. If I had to choose one though, I would say I am more of an early bird.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
I have six toes on my left foot — haha just kidding. Before I became a police officer I had really long hair, like past my shoulders long!
What do you want your legacy to be?
If I could impact even a single kid's life in a positive way, I would feel like that was a success. I want people that interact with me to walk away from that interaction knowing that I cared and that they weren’t just another call, victim, or suspect to me.
