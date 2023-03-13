In 2021, Bree Shamsy attended Splash & Blast in Celina's downtown — her first event to attend in the city. Today, she is a special events manager with the city and is also Celina's Employee of the Year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am the Special Events Manager for the City of Celina. I joined the city at the end of November 2021. I attended the University of North Texas (Go Mean Green!) where I earned my bachelor’s degree in Recreation, Event and Sports Management. My passion is creating memorable experiences at our festivals and events for our community. I love spending my free time outside or with my family and friends. I live a very active lifestyle – I love to stay busy doing something!
What brought you to Celina?
In 2021, I was on my way to visit my family for the weekend, and I saw a road sign that was advertising Celina’s Splash & Blast. I love attending other festivals when I am not working one of my own. I convinced my family to go to the event. It was my first event to attend in Celina - I loved it!
A few months later, I saw the Special Events Manager position open for the city. After visiting during Splash & Blast, I knew this would be a wonderful opportunity. Experiencing the great event, seeing the tight-knit community and feeling the historical heart of the Downtown Square just made it all just feel right for me!
How would you describe your role with the city of Celina?
Well, an event manager is like a ringmaster at the circus, but instead of lions and clowns, I am juggling a bunch of moving parts, from vendors and schedules to budgets and decorations. It is my job to lead our team to make sure everything runs like a well-oiled machine and handle any curveball that happens behind the scenes while the attendees are having a blast. We are excellent chaos coordinators. It's a job that requires nerves of steel, a sense of humor, and a whole lot of organization.
What is a normal day like for you?
The day starts with a strong cup of black coffee — or maybe a few! Then, proceeds with several meetings and conversations to dream up the ideas and logistics behind the events. Completing checklist items and adding new tasks, while communicating and updating timelines. The day ends with final checks of event details and a sigh of relief that everything is under control...until tomorrow.
What is the best part about your job?
The best part of my job is watching the community come together at an event after you spent months planning it. Seeing the smiles, the laughs, kids running around, and people singing along to the bands– it’s priceless. It is especially rewarding when I know that my team played a part in creating those memories. It is a very rewarding profession.
What has been the most surprising part about your job?
I was blown away during my first year to see how willing our community is to volunteer at our events. In the event industry, that is considered extremely rare. The sheer magnitude of their willingness to serve reflects the true spirit of our community — one that is service-oriented and selfless. Each volunteer's time and dedication they have contributed to help support our events is immeasurable, and for that, I am immensely grateful.
Do you have a favorite special event that is put on in Celina?
Splash & Blast! It is where it all started for me in Celina.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I recharge my battery through spending time outdoors, staying active and spending time with my family and friends. My husband and I are extremely adventurous. When I am not planning events for work, I am usually planning our next trip. We like to escape the hustle and bustle of our daily life and travel to where cell service is a rarity and communication through a satellite phone is our only link to the outside world. We love to experience and enjoy the natural beauty of our world.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Old Celina Park. Like I mentioned, I love the outdoors, and that is where I rejuvenate my energy. I love to walk the trails and see the longhorns when they come right by the park. Our Parks and Recreation Department does an amazing job keeping OCP beautiful and well maintained.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I love a good routine and schedule. I thrive best when I have my eight hours of sleep!
What do you want your legacy to be?
When considering my legacy, I would like to be remembered as a team player and leader who inspired others to reach their full potential. I believe that true leadership involves empowering others, and I hope to leave a lasting impact by inspiring people to lead with passion, dedication and vision for the future. I am passionate about organizing community events that bring people together. I believe that these events are an essential part of building strong, resilient communities, and I hope to be remembered for the positive impact that our events have had on the community.
Lastly, I believe that life should be filled with joy and laughter. I want to be remembered for bringing a sense of fun and playfulness to everything that I do. Whether it's through sharing a joke, making the best of a tough situation, or simply being a positive presence in someone's life, I hope to be remembered as someone who brought laughter and joy to those around me.
