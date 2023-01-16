Jade Mizzell serves as Life Connected Manager for the city of Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Frisco but remember when we would drive up to Celina for Church's Chicken! I went to Stephen F. Austin State University and obtained my Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration. I was very active in the community during my time in East Texas, and that is where I discovered my passion for working with my local community. I have two adorable German Shepherd rescue pups, so being their dog mom keeps me busy in my personal life.
What brought you to Celina?
After college, I was deciding where I would like to one day raise a family and landed on Celina. I figured it would be great to live and work in the same city so I kept my eyes out for an opportunity in the city.
What is your role with the city today?
I am the Life Connected Manager for the city and love every second of my role! It truly feels like my role was hand crafted for me. I feel so blessed and excited to wake up every day and get to serve my peers and the community.
Tell us about Celina's volunteer program?
In 2022, we kicked off the city’s official volunteer program. I am excited to release our first annual volunteer report that will cover everything we have accomplished over the last year so be on the lookout for that in the coming weeks! I am proud to say we currently have over 200 city volunteers. Active programs to volunteer with right now are events, the economic development corporation, the police department, and the library. Hopefully we will onboard parks programs in 2023!
How is the city impacted by resident volunteers?
Volunteers play a huge role in the success of the city. Volunteers help us kick off new programs we may not have the resources to do otherwise. Volunteers are vital to our special events success as well! From helping with vendor check-in, greeting, craft tables, we really could not pull off the events without them! I am excited to continue to grow our volunteer opportunities.
What is the best way to get involved in volunteering with Celina?
The best way to get involved with volunteering for the City is to go to volunteer.celina-tx.gov and sign up on our volunteer platform. This is where all of our opportunities are posted.
What does 'Life Connected' mean to you?
To me, "Life Connected" means being connected to our culture, our residents and our community. I strive to maintain a collaborative partnership between neighborhoods, community volunteers and City departments to obtain long-lasting and tangible relationships.
What is a normal day like for you?
One of the best parts of my role is that I don’t really have a “normal” day. I come into work to start at my desk with administrative type duties but quickly transition to running around the city! I love being able to be the "yes man" of the city and support all of our different departments and residents.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to stay busy. I volunteer with my church and the animal shelter on the weekends, and you can typically find me at my grandma’s house for family dinner. Cuddles with my dogs, reading and hiking are also some of my favorite free time activities. I am becoming an aunt this year, so I am also looking forward to fulfilling the title of the fun aunt!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Dolly Parton, "9 to 5."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a sleepy girl is what I am! I got to bed between 9-10 p.m. and still snooze my alarm in the morning!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be one of compassion and kindness.
