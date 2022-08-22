Lauren Field's passion for the City Secretary field came from a mentor while serving in Allen. Since then, she has made her way to Celina, first to temporarily serve as Deputy City Secretary and then entering a full-time role in March. She was named Celina's City Secretary during the Aug. 9 City Council meeting.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I graduated from Hardin-Simmons University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. I began my municipal career almost seven years ago in the City of Allen’s City Secretary’s Office as the Records Management Specialist. I have since served as the Deputy City Secretary for the City of Allen, Deputy Town Secretary for the Town of Prosper and the City Secretary for the City of Wolfforth. I received my Texas Registered Municipal Clerk certification in June 2019.
What brought you to Celina?
I started with the city serving as the Deputy City Secretary on a temporary basis starting January 2022 and transitioned to a full-time role in March.
What made you want to become a City Secretary?
For me, the answer is not what inspired me, it's who. That “who” is my former boss and mentor, Shelley George, City Secretary for the City of Allen. Shelley's passion and love for the field is apparent and it did not take long for her to pass that passion on to me. She has encouraged, coached, and supported my journey from the beginning.
How would you describe the role of City Secretary?
The City Secretary gets to be involved in most everything that goes on in the city, at some level. The days are fast paced and ever-changing, leading to no day being dull or ever the same.
How much work goes in to preparing elections for local voters?
Elections are a big part of a City Secretary’s duties. From calling the election to preparing the notices of election, accepting candidates’ applications for a place on the ballot and verifying petitions for local option elections, just to name a few. The city works very closely with both Collin and Denton counties to provide our voters with the most update to date and accurate information available for each election.
What has been your favorite moment with the city of Celina so far?
Being promoted to serve as the City Secretary. I am so excited to continue my journey with the city, and it means a lot to know I have the support and confidence of the Mayor, City Council, City Manager, and city staff.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
The Historic Downtown Square during Christmas time!
Tell our readers about your family.
I was born and raised in Abilene where my parents, brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew all currently reside. I am engaged to be married to my best friend, at which time I will gain a beautiful 4-year-old son. Together we have a dog, Maddux.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Against the Grain,” by Garth Brooks
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Neither! I am a mid-day dove.
What do you want your legacy to be?
A leader who led with a servant heart and integrity.
