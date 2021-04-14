John Cullison will be joining Celina as the city’s next police chief, thanks to a Tuesday vote.
The Celina City Council approved Cullison for the role following a lengthy search after former Chief Tony Griggs retired in October.
“This is an honor to come to Celina,” Cullison said Tuesday. “It’s fascinating how a career leads you down a certain path, and I feel like I found Celina and Celina found me, and so I’m very proud to be here.”
He added that he was humbled to work for the community and that the men and women in the Celina Police Department were there to serve the public.
“It’s about safety, but it’s also about building those relationships, and I think they understand that,” Cullison said. “And we’re going to build on that, build this department and work together as a community.”
Cullison was one of four finalists for the position and came from serving as deputy chief with the Irving Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career in 1995. He currently serves as deputy chief over the department’s technical services division.
While with the Irving Police Department, Cullison worked in multiple roles, including as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and was promoted to sergreant. He served in patrol, CID and internal affairs, a city press release said. He was also promoted to lieutenant and served as a patrol watch commander and led the SWAT team as commander.
He then was promoted to deputy chief and led the North Patrol Division Operations. He was appointed to the Technical Services Division commander position, leading the communications and records sections, jail operations and the personnel and training section.
Cullison served in the United States Air Force both on active duty and in reserve capacity. He rose to the rank of chief master sergeant, City Manager Jason Laumer said.
“Very happy to welcome Chief Cullison after a long, extensive search involving internal crews and the community board,” Laumer said.
This story has been updated to include background information provided by the city of Celina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.