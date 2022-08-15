family pic 2.PNG
Courtesy photo

Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020.  

"Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and the core values of our city," the city of Celina stated after naming him employee of the year. "Gary Don is always available to do whatever needs to be completed and maintains a positive attitude in everything he does. He also serves in a host capacity at many of Celina’s special events." 

