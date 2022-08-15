Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020.
"Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and the core values of our city," the city of Celina stated after naming him employee of the year. "Gary Don is always available to do whatever needs to be completed and maintains a positive attitude in everything he does. He also serves in a host capacity at many of Celina’s special events."
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Blue Ridge, Texas. After graduating from high school, I attended Richland College in Dallas where I earned my Associate’s Degree. I moved to Celina in 2001 and started my career with the city in 2007. I had the honor of receiving the 2020 City of Celina Employee of the Year Award. I’m an avid sports fan that enjoys spending time with my family and friends. I also love working out and playing golf when I get the opportunity.
What brought you to Celina?
I wanted that small town feel that I had back in my hometown. Me being a huge sports fan and Celina having a storied football history, it was the perfect match. Celina has been a great place to raise my kids. It’s been a great blessing to live and work in Celina!
Describe a normal day for you.
Normal day for me is usually starting the day with a team meeting. We get our daily assignments on things that need to be done that day. The great thing about my job is that it’s something different every day. Somedays I’ll be out in the field with the team all day, and others I'll be in the office attending meetings or doing paperwork. I come to work ready to serve the citizens of Celina.
Do you have a favorite Celina park?
I would have to say Old Celina Park. It was our first big community park, and I started working in the Parks Department not long after it opened. It’s been our pride and joy for the last 16 years.
What is your favorite job you've done as Parks Superintendent?
My favorite job I’ve done as a Superintendent we are currently doing. That is planning for our future! The city has done a fantastic job purchasing future park land for our residents. I’m thankful to be a part of a great team that will help build these future parks. Exciting times in the Parks Department!
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
Celina has so many great places. We love spending time as a family or date night at all of them (shop local). Papa Gallo’s has a special place in the Hendricks house because that’s where my wife and I had our first date.
Tell us about your family.
I've been married to my beautiful wife Kendra for four years. She works as a physical therapist. She’s been a true blessing in my life, and I'm so thankful for her every day. I have four kids: Kason (19) Katie (15) Charlie (10) and Cam (2). Kason will be a sophomore at Collin College this fall. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys hanging out with his buddies. Katie is a sophomore at Celina High School. She enjoys running for our state champion girls cross country team. Charlie is in 5th Grade at Lykins Elementary. She is all about cheerleading! She cheers on our Pee Wee Bobcats and does competitive for Rock City. Cam enjoys being spoiled and getting away with everything from his older siblings. He keeps Mom and Dad busy!
Are you an early bird or a nightowl?
I guess you can say I’m both. With my busy work/home life I usually don’t get to bed until late. Having a 2-year-old there isn’t much sleeping in these days at our house.
What do you want your legacy to be?
When I started for the Parks Department 16 years ago, I knew one day Celina would grow. I made a goal to learn, grow and one day hopefully retire with Celina. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in a leadership role with the Parks Department and to be a part of something special here. I hope to transfer my knowledge and help shape the next generation of leaders for our city.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
