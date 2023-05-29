Keri Morris was looking for a school district that had values and goals that aligned with her own, and Celina ISD felt like a perfect fit. This year, she was named the 2023 teacher of the year for Celina Primary School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Keri Morris and I am a proud Celina Bobcat. I received my Bachelors of Science from the University of North Texas in Denton and my Masters of Education from Ashford University. I am currently completing my 19th year in special education. My first 11 years working in special education was with the birth to age 3 population, and the last eight years have been with the elementary ages. I have a true passion for working with our youngest learners. Helping each child progress in all areas of their development —academic, social, language and motor — is a challenge that I am honored to accept daily. I strive to create a community of learners that nurtures this growth in a positive, fun environment.
Personally, I have been married to my husband Kyle for 18 years and we have two beautiful children, Kambryn (16) and Kolten (13). We love to watch our kids participate in all of their activities — baseball, track, basketball and band. I especially enjoy camping with family and friends, taking our kayaks out on the lake and going to concerts.
What brought you to Celina ISD?
I was looking for a school district that had values and goals that also aligned with my own. I found that perfect fit with Celina ISD. I wanted to work for a district that puts the interests of students before everything else and keeps students the focus of all that they do. Celina has been that place for me and I feel very comfortable saying that our vision and mission to serve all students to the best of our ability is aligned.
Why did you want to become an educator?
Originally I did not want to go into education. Everyone in my family was a teacher, and I wanted to do something different. I explored fields that were directly related to education and eventually made the jump to teaching. I knew immediately that it was what I was supposed to be doing all along, but I am glad that I had the experience outside of the classroom and with students in a different setting before coming into education to give me a different perspective when I teach. I always wanted to work in the special education field. I have a great passion and drive to serve our students and make a difference in their lives.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
It is a great honor and privilege to be named Celina Primary Teacher of the year. I never expected the honor, and I feel that there are dozens of great teachers in Celina ISD that fit the description of teacher of the year. As far as advice for other educators, I would say you have to find the “thing” that is going to drive you to be better year after year and constantly chase your goals. Keep students first in all that you do and you will always be successful.
What should the Celina community know about your profession?
Education is hard at times but is also one of the most rewarding professions in the world. Teachers are always striving to do what is best for their students and making sure that everyone is successful.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
Since I teach special education, I have the privilege of teaching multiple subjects and grade levels. I love the time when I am teaching any subject when my students are able to “show what they know” and you see their faces light up because they realize they got the concept or skill. Watching each student gain confidence and grow is a huge motivator for me.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
I have so many memories that pop up. Some of my favorite memories are when I have students come back down to elementary school and tell me about their success in middle school or high school. I feel honored that they want me to know they are successful and still feel that strong relationship and support that we established years ago.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I have two teenagers at home, so we stay very busy with their extracurricular activities. We spend most of our time attending band competitions, basketball games and baseball games. When we do have time as a family outside of these commitments we love to go camping in our RV or take our kayaks out on the lake.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love to spend time downtown with my family and friends. Just walking around the square or attending an event puts a smile on my face. I usually run into families and students and get to talk to them outside of the school setting, which is fun.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird. I love having time alone before everyone wakes up and we get started with our busy days. Just having a little time to myself to reflect is rejuvenating to my soul.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I don’t know how to pick just one song. I have such a wide range of music I listen to each day from gospel to rap, hip hop to country. I really just listen to music that I enjoy and makes me smile.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I was always doing what was best for students. Always pushing for them to succeed in each and every setting that they were in.
