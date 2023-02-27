Lalaina Alvarez serves as Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Specialist for the Celina Economic Development Corporation, working to develop programs that serve the local business community in Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am currently the Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Specialist for the Celina Economic Development Corporation (EDC). I have worked for the Celina EDC just about two-and-a-half years now, advancing in 2021 from a project coordinator for the organization to my current role. Prior to working in the City of Celina, I worked for Visit Plano, the City of Plano's convention and visitors bureau, in events and tourism. I am recently engaged and just moved into a new space with my fiancé out in Allen. Looking forward to our future together surrounded by family and friends in the Dallas area!
What brought you to Celina?
The opportunity to serve a community of people more directly in a growing city. Also, I appreciated the commitment at the city to service residents and businesses using an innovative and diligent approach to local government.
How did you get into the world of Economic Development?
I received both my bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration. Economic development was one of the focus areas for both programs that I was drawn to.
I really appreciated the idea of business and local government working together to help establish a community.
Tell us about your role with the Celina EDC.
As the BRE Specialist for the Celina EDC, I am responsible for developing and executing programs to serve the local business community in Celina. Our organization is committed to supporting Celina businesses and ensuring their needs are met. Some of the programs and resources I oversee with the EDC team include the Business Connection Video Series, Celina Business Directory, monthly local business report, Celina EDC newsletter, quarterly business meetings, shop local campaigns and more.
What has been your favorite moment with the EDC so far?
Successfully bringing together Celina business owners and managers with city staff, the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce, Collin College and Celina ISD at our quarterly business meetings to receive updates and have open discussion.
What are your hopes for the future of Celina's economic development?
That we continue to focus on small business development as we grow into a larger city over time. It will be exciting to get larger employers in the area, but long-term our small businesses are what will help to maintain the community focus in the City of Celina.
What is a normal day like for you?
If I am not out visiting with businesses, I am focused on maintaining our local business programs each month. Also ensuring the Celina Business Directory remains the most up to date list of businesses in Celina with current contact information and new business announcements.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love dancing (I am a dance instructor outside of my day job), reading and spending time with my family.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
By default, the downtown square because it is where the EDC office is! I really enjoy the opportunity to get out and see new areas in town though when meeting with businesses that are in less developed areas.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely a morning person. I prefer to be home and settled in the evening time.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Leading by example and maintaining integrity.
