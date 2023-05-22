Celina ISD has named Mechelle Galyon as the Moore Middle School teacher of the year for the 2022-23 school year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Oak Cliff and grew up in Duncanville. I have been married to the love of my life, Phillip Galyon (retired educator) for 30 years and we have three children, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, and two precious grandchildren. We also have one fur baby — Bentley, a Shih Tzu.
What brought you to Celina ISD?
We moved to Celina in 2016. Our daughter Hope began attending CHS as a sophomore and played defense for the Celina varsity soccer team for three years. I was teaching in Allen at the time, and would walk down to the administration office every summer to hand over my resume and beg to be hired! I loved teaching in Allen, however, I knew I wanted to be a Bobcat! I was thrilled when I got the call for an interview. I was hired to teach at Celina Middle School 6th grade ELAR in 2021.
Why did you want to become an educator?
My family is full of educators, and I knew it was always what I wanted to do. My mom was a school teacher for 22 years. My sister and I both followed in her footsteps. These were big shoes to fill. She loved her job and her kids. I always admired and looked up to her for her devotion and commitment to her students. I wanted to do the same.
I started off teaching children of all academic levels, and did this for 17 years! I loved differentiating to meet their needs and building a rapport that still exists today.
Soon after I developed a love for Gifted and Talented. I found my passion! In McKinney as the Gifted and Talented lead teacher, I was asked to coordinate testing, write and design curriculum, all while keeping the GT teachers informed as to campus and district expectations.
I am now teaching GT students at Moore Middle School in Celina. I love it! Administration motivated me and trusted me to create and teach GT ELAR for our 6th, 7th and 8th grade students. They also encouraged me to take over the testing and identification process here at Moore. It thrills me not only to identify this population but to have a hand in making a difference in their school career.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
Relationships, relationships, relationships! Build them — with the kids, parents and other teachers! Give grace every day. You never know what kids or teachers or parents are going through on a daily basis. Be kind to yourself and others every day.
What should the Celina community know about your profession?
We have the most amazing kids in Celina! We also have the most amazing teachers. Our profession is the best! We love what we do because we get to help our children reach their potential. We hold students accountable for both their successes and failures. We help our students reach their goals and push past their limitations. Our teachers are dedicated to making a difference every day. I see compassion, dedication, patience and love every day I am at Moore Middle School. Teaching is a tough job but it allows us to make an impact on our students' lives every day. What a blessing!
What is your favorite subject to teach?
I have had the joy of teaching many subjects over the years. My favorite is ELAR. I love watching students read and gain meaning. I am big on passion/project based learning: allowing students choice and independence to learn, research and create with teacher support and guidance. Integrating this style of learning is both hands on, student centered, as well as authentic. I love telling my students stories about me and learning about their stories. Reading and writing lends itself to so many different and fun learning experiences.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
I have many wonderful memories over my teaching career. One that sticks out to me is when I received the SENG Award from McKinney ISD in recognition of meeting my students' needs intellectually, physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually. Another huge accomplishment that I am so proud of is when my students entered and competed in the National Geographic GeoChallenge. This challenge helps students recognize an issue that affects their community and the world around them and engage in critical thinking and collaboration to come up with an innovative solution. My students developed a prototype for keeping plastic bottles out of our creeks, rivers and lakes. Their project was chosen to compete at the state level!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to read books and workout. My husband and I just bought a camper and I cannot wait to have many wonderful adventures! Spending time with my family and friends is also my favorite!
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Well… we love to eat out at the restaurants. I also enjoy our library. It is the best library in the state! If you want a book they do not have, they will get it for you!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am an early bird!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
My theme song is “The River” by Garth Brooks. I love this song!
My favorite lines from the song are “So don’t you sit upon the shoreline and say you're satisfied, choose to chance the rapids and dare to dance the tide.”
You have to step outside your comfort zone to make change happen. I tell my students this all the time!
My other favorite stanza, “And there’s bound to be rough waters and I know I’ll take some falls-but with the good Lord as my captain, I can make it through them all.”
My faith keeps me strong! My husband and I had an opportunity to see Garth last year — it was a great experience!
What do you want your legacy to be?
My legacy: It will be based on my quote that I have on my emails and hanging on my wall.
"I hope it will be said we taught them to stand tall and proud, even in the face of history and the future was made whole for us all, one child at a time." Brian Andreas.
I believe in kids today creating a maker mindset. We need kids that can problem solve and create. George Couros recently wrote, ”Your legacy as an educator is determined by what your students do.”
When we empower students to own their learning and give them the ability to think critically — we are building innovators that change the world.
