Sandra Martinez was recently named as a new member of the Celina Economic Development Corporation board. She has an extensive background in human resources and talent recruitment and has a passion for businesses.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a lucky girl to be married to the love of my life for nearly 20 years and to be a proud mom and Nonnie. I am a business owner, avid reader and love reality TV — it's my guilty pleasure. I believe you should do what makes you happy, control of your destiny and take risks with no regrets.
What brought you to Celina?
We had lived in Denton for over 24 years and made a move to the Houston area for my husband's job. We were in Houston for 18 years and were thrilled when we were able to come back to the DFW area and chose Celina as our home. My sister had built in Celina, and we visited several times and felt like it was a perfect fit for our family. The sense of community and the small-town charm as well the cows, horses and donkeys captured our hearts.
What made you want to be on the EDC board?
I believe in being involved in the community, and it is an exciting time in Celina. We are growing, and I want to support that growth as well as be a part of decisions as to who we are bringing to Celina to do business with. The EDC was the perfect choice for me as I can be a part of supporting growth and develop relationships with new businesses as they come to Celina.
Tell us about your role on the board.
I serve with four other board members to review prospective businesses in terms of expanding the local tax base while ensuring that the business enhances the quality of life for Celina residents and the business community. Our goal is to also create a diversified vibrant and sustainable economy for the future.
How does your background in human resources and talent recruitment inform your role on the board?
I think having over 20 years of HR and talent experience helps me to see the human side of things. I can build rapport, understand someone's motivation and level of commitment all while assessing the cultural fit for Celina. I am also a business owner so I understand the challenges that business owners can face in terms of establishing, funding and sustaining a business long term.
Word on the street is you have a twin who also lives in Celina. What is it like living in the same place as your identical twin?
It is so fun! We have people mistake us all of the time for each other — especially when we both go to the same place on the same day. We get odd looks and questions like, "Haven't you been here today already?" We are always being asked if we are twins and we love saying YES! It's such a blessing to be a twin.
Tell our readers about your family.
It's a big family. I have five siblings (four sisters and a brother), seven children and 10 grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We love family get togethers and are fiercely loyal to each other. We love spending time with our kids and our grands every chance we get. We have three Bobcats in the family so you will see me at the primary, middle and high school events. I am a Bobcat mom and enjoy supporting the future leaders of Celina.
What do you do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my husband doing anything! He is my favorite person. I like to explore new places, shop for antiques and enjoy live music.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
I have several, but I love going to the athletic events at the schools — it is so much fun to see the pride in Celina. I also love shopping and eating downtown. The square is one of my favorite places in Celina. I recently started walking in Old Celina Park and have fallen in love with it. It has so many places to relax, walk and explore.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"I am Woman" by Helen Reddy.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl. I don't like to get up early and do not set an alarm clock ever. I like to wake up "organically." I usually decompress after 9 p.m., so I am up late.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Great question. I would like my legacy to be that I was the best wife, Mom, sister and friend. I want to be remembered for being kind and willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. I want to be remembered as someone who did what fed their soul and loved every minute of it even if that meant taking risks. I want to leave my grandchildren a better world and part of that is participating in the growth in Celina and what it will become.
