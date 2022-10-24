Michelle Baggett loves farmers markets. That's why, upon a suggestion from her mother, she helped start Celina's Friday Night Market. The monthly event has since become a foundational part of programming in downtown Celina, bringing together community members, visitors and vendors on a regular basis. She serves as market director.
What brought you to Celina?
I grew up not too far down the road in Frisco - I absolutely loved it. In the 1990s, Frisco was very similar to Celina in size and spirit. I can remember being in the homecoming parade one particular year, and suddenly I was overwhelmed with this small town pride and I remember telling myself (as we were passing Ken’s Lumberyard) that one day I wanted my children to be able to experience the same things. I moved to Celina in 2012. Ultimately, I believe God placed me in Celina. He knew I wanted to raise my family in a small community and be involved. He had the perfect person picked out for me and I met him here in Celina just a few years later.
What made you want to organize the Friday Night Market?
So a little history first: In 2013 my mom stumbled upon this cute little nighttime farmers market while on a business trip in Georgia. Knowing my love for farmers markets, she called me right away to tell me about how unique this market was market was and how much this little town reminded her of Celina. “Michelle, you should start something like this in Celina!” she kept insisting. My brain immediately went to work brainstorming ideas. “A night market in Celina, how could I make this happen?” At the time, I was a board member for Celina Ladies & Friends so I brought the idea to a board meeting as a small service project for our organization. I am so grateful for those ladies and how much they all loved the idea. With the help of Celina Ladies & Friends President, Rachel Baty, by fall 2013, the wheels were moving for Celina’s Friday Night Market. So, I guess, I really started the Friday Night Market because my mom told me to, and we all listen to our parents, right? Hah! But really the bottom line is: I love farmers markets and when I closed my eyes I could see a farmers market on Celina’s square. I wanted to create an outlet for locals to show off their talents and skills.
On June 6, 2014, Celina hosted its very first Friday Night Market with about 12 vendors. My dream was and still is, to provide local residents with opportunities to purchase locally grown produce and handmade products from local artisans. I wanted farmers to be able to have the opportunity to educate consumers on the health benefits of buying fresh and nutritious ingredients and hopefully have some tasty recipes to offer.
What are your thoughts on how the Friday Night Market has developed over time?
WOW! I think it’s incredible how the market has grown since 2014. In 2014 we hosted five markets with 12 vendors. The following year, we doubled our vendors and added a few more dates to the calendar. As each year passes we grow a bit more. Today we have over 100 vendors and offer nine markets throughout the year.
What has been the best part about organizing Friday Night Market?
There are so many things, but I have to hand it to the vendors: old and new, past and present. I love them all - they are truly the best part of the market and the reason I keep on going. Each one has become a part of our family.
What has been the most surprising part?
Watching how the Friday Night Market has become such a fabric of our community.
Tell us about your role on the city's downtown commission.
I have been a member of the Downtown Commission, formally the Main Street Advisory Board, since 2016. I have served as the co-chair since 2019.
What should Celina residents know about the role of the downtown square in Celina?
The downtown square creates a place for families and friends to build community.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
My favorite place to spend time in Celina is the square. The square is the heart of Celina and ultimately where I fell in love with this community.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I like to be outside with my family. Our favorite thing to do is go exploring different parts and places in Texas.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"I’ll be there for you" by The Rembrandts.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
A little bit both but generally only an early bird when I have an absolute need to be.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Loving God, loving my family and serving my community.
