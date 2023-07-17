Luke and Megan Thigpen launched Revelation Church of North Texas in Celina in 2022 and have also established Nutrition Connection, which aims to bring energy boosts, nutrition and wellness to the Celina community.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
We grew up in south Louisiana (Cajun Country) and met at a church we both attended in 2011. After many years as friends, we decided to make it official and began a relationship that resulted in a 2017 summer wedding. We were both very involved in ministry at our local church. Megan worked in just about every department the church had, and Luke assisted in youth ministry as well as adult Bible study classes. Our relationship was and still is built on ministry, everything revolves around that. We also enjoy the great outdoors and are always looking for new places to hike and new views to see with our number one sidekick, Chael (Siberian Husky). Finally, although we are several hours away from our families, we do our best to keep family at the top of our priorities. In our spare time we enjoy trying new and exciting local restaurants and supporting all the wonderful small businesses that surround us.
What brought you to Celina?
We made our way to Denton in early 2019 to assist in the ministry of a local church, but as with all good things, that appointment came to an end — an end that brought a lot of confusion to our lives. So we began to seek direction from God as to what was next for us. It wasn't long before God called us to plant a church in North Texas. We truly fell in love with the culture and community of Celina in 2021 and just knew that this was the place for us to put down roots and establish a new church. In 2022, Revelation Church of North Texas launched, forever cementing Celina in our hearts and lives.
What is the story behind Nutrition Connection?
We really felt that we wanted to do more than just plant a church in Celina. We wanted to be a contributing member of the local economic culture as well. In a town that supports small businesses as well as Celina does, we were sure we wanted to own a business that positioned us to meet and get to know people on a personal level. We were already considering opening a nutrition store when Celina Chamber President Melissa Cromwell made us aware that Nutrition Connection was for sale. The business really checked all the boxes for us, mostly that it was a real place of connection. Because of this opportunity we have established some of the greatest friendships that we could have ever hoped for.
What do you hope to bring to the Celina community with your business?
More than anything, we hope to be a place of community and connection. Aside from the many great and nutritious products we offer, we want relationships to always be at the forefront of who we are. We also hope that we can bring products and services that truly do help people become their best and healthiest self.
What is your favorite thing on the menu at Nutrition Connection?
It has to be the acai bowl! Our acai bowls are packed with vitamins and 28 grams of protein and topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, walnuts and honey, making it a great option for any meal of the day. It's hard to beat a meal that is highly nutritious and delicious!
What are your hopes for the future of Nutrition Connection?
In the future, we'd like to see Nutrition Connection expand to protein-rich bakery items and to be able to create a space for both students and business people alike to meet, study, have meetings and grow their sphere of influence. We also hope to be a greater supporter of other small businesses in the community. For example, we had an opportunity to partner with Wizard Performance and Rehabilitation to provide hydration for their speed camp and it was a great success. We hope there is more of this in the near future.
What is a normal day like for you?
The goal is to be up around 6 a.m. and start the day by walking our dog, Chael. Then we open the store at 7 a.m. and begin welcoming customers and doing our best to provide top-notch service and products until 6 p.m. Our busiest time is usually in the morning following the classes at Pure Form Training. Because we also pastor a church and are both heavily involved in the ministry there, we often rotate shifts in order to allow one another time of devotion and preparation for whatever capacity we are serving the church in throughout the week. But once 6 p.m. comes, we shut down, typically cook dinner at home, and spend time with each other or some of our close friends in the community.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
Nutrition Connection really is one of our favorite places to be. It is where our friends come to say hi and support our business, it's where we meet new people in the community, and also where we have so many opportunities to show our love and appreciation for the great people of Celina. Of course, we also frequent Celina's local restaurant scene. You may find us at Toasted Walnut, Lucy's, Millie's or Papa Gallos on any given day!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Our free time is usually consumed with enjoying the great outdoors and those beautiful Celina sunsets. Whether by taking walks in our neighborhood or visiting Old Celina Park, we are always blessed by those Texas summer evenings. We aren't that hard to please, really. We enjoy the "small" things of life. Give us a good book, a Texas sunset, good company, and we're happy!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself/yourselves, what would it be?
"Strong Tower" by James Wilson. It speaks of God being our strong tower that we can run to in times of trouble, and this has proven to be true throughout our lives. There is shelter in Jesus! There's just something about that name!
Are you early birds or night owls?
We may be a good bit of both. We try hard to be early birds, but rarely do we get to sleep before midnight.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Our prayer is that we leave a legacy of authentic relationships, community, and acceptance. Our heartbeat is that we create a culture within Nutrition Connection and Revelation Church that sees the value of every human life. Each of us are created in His image with unique talents and abilities, and we hope that when someone is around us they are more sure of their value than ever before.
