Jourdan and Drew Smith wanted a way to connect with the community, so they created a laundry service that incorporated prayer. Salt and Light Laundry was founded in Celina in 2021 and has since expanded to areas in DFW, central Texas and west Texas.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
We are Drew & Jourdan Smith! We own Salt and Light Laundry Services. We love God, family, and farming! We opened Salt and Light in 2021 with a goal to serve our community. We are proud to say we now serve the entire state of Texas.
What brought you to Celina?
We moved to Celina from Prosper! We went to the downtown square and fell in love with Celina.
How did Salt and Light Laundry Services come to be?
We had just bought our home in downtown Celina and wanted to add some extra income to help pay off the house. At the same time we wanted to serve our community outside of the local church. Salt and Light was born from that desire. We partnered with our community through prayer and laundry.
Why did you want to name your business Salt and Light?
The name Salt and Light stems from Matthew 5:16. We believe that this commission is something that should encompass even business. Through Salt and Light we want to connect our day-to-day customer with the Gospel.
What has been the best part of starting this business in Celina?
The community support was overwhelming. We had so many families who gave us a chance and that grace allowed us to be who we are today.
Your company serves areas all over Texas. What made you want to expand your services?
We believe that the gospel is a message for everyone. Laundry is also an everybody, everywhere task. We saw a need in different communities around the state and wanted to meet it.
What is in the cards for the future of Salt and Light Laundry Services?
Our main focus right now is opening Houston and leveling up our prayer ministry. We also are looking at expanding Salt & Light nationwide!
What do you like to do in your free time?
We spend our free time farming and fellowshipping with friends!
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
We absolutely love the square! We always have a good time from the events to the amazing restaurants and shops.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"How great is our God." He is great!
What is a normal day like for you?
We start by spending time with God. The rest of the day is split between operations and marketing, farming and family!
What do you want your legacy to be?
Jesus. We want nothing more than to leave behind a legacy of passionate Jesus followers.
