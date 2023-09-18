Salt and Light Celina

Jourdan and Drew Smith opened Salt and Light Laundry in 2021 as a way to connect with the community through prayer and laundry. 

Jourdan and Drew Smith wanted a way to connect with the community, so they created a laundry service that incorporated prayer. Salt and Light Laundry was founded in Celina in 2021 and has since expanded to areas in DFW, central Texas and west Texas.    

Tell us a little bit about yourselves.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments