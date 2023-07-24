Doug and Melody Samuelson were first introduced to Celina when their son and daughter-in-law moved to the city 10 years ago. Now, they're the owners of Valley Vines Tasting Room in the historic downtown square.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
We are originally from the Pacific Northwest but moved to Texas almost 30 years ago when Pizza Hut relocated their global headquarters to Texas. We have been in the foodservice industry our entire careers on both the restaurant side as well as the supply side. We have recently sold our family run business that for 20 years manufactured and sold our patented grease separators globally.
What is the story of Valley Vines?
We actually started off as wine distributors almost six years ago. Our close friends moved here from Northern California, where Tammi worked at the Wooden Valley Winery. We decided to create a wine distribution company in North Texas to introduce the Wooden Valley wines. While the wines were very well received, we soon discovered that distribution was not our passion. We wanted to share the wine directly with our customers. That led us to open the Valley Vines Tasting Room. Along with the Wooden Valley Winery, we partnered with the Pondera Winery in Washington State and the Howell at the Moon Winery on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley to offer exceptional, award-winning wines. We have since made a change in ownership so that it is now just the two of us. We celebrated our two-year anniversary earlier this year and now feature over 40 wines from boutique wineries in California, Croatia and Washington State.
What made you want to run a business in downtown Celina?
We fell in love with Celina when our son Ryan and daughter-in-law Jenn moved here 10 years ago. Going to the events on the square was such a great experience. Their excitement about Celina was contagious. It was our first choice when we decided to open the tasting room.
What is your favorite offering from Valley Vines?
That's a tough question. All of our wines are very good, and we have now added flatbreads and bruschetta to compliment the amazing charcuterie. But we would say our favorite offering is the fun, relaxed atmosphere of our tasting room, especially when we have live music. It is rewarding to see so many familiar faces and have the opportunity to make so many new friends. We joke that it is a lot like "Cheers."
You recently announced a partnership with Granny's Bakery. What are your thoughts on collaborating with other local downtown businesses?
We are very excited to be working with Granny's Bakery. From the very beginning, we have wanted to create relationships with local businesses. HBA Design did our build-out, and Little Wooden Penguin created our wine racks and sign. Little Wooden Penguin has also just recently completed an absolutely amazing new outdoor stage for our musicians. We have some cross-promotional activities with Buff City Soap and Terramania as well. The downtown merchants are all great to work with. Everyone is looking for ways to help each other.
What's the best way to experience wine, in your opinion?
The best way to experience wine is usually in a glass (but not always). Actually, we get to see so many different ways that our customers enjoy their wine; from the folks who just want a quiet glass when reading a book, to the couple on their first date, to the group of close friends who come together to catch up, or to the folks who come to celebrate the weekend when the live music is playing. Wine is so versatile that it can fit in with just about any mood.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
We try to get some down time and recharge, but our favorite is any time that we get to spend with our two sons, their wives and our four grandchildren.
What is a normal day like for you?
The tasting room is open in the early afternoon through the evening. We typically do the admin tasks in the mornings to free us up to focus on the tasting room operations later. Once we close, we usually go home and enjoy a glass of wine (or two) to unwind from the day.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
We have worked and ran businesses together for over 20 years. We have (mostly) the same hobbies and interests. If you see one of us, chances are the other is nearby. We absolutely love that we can share so much of life together. For that reason, our theme song could be "Happy Together" by the Turtles.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Before Valley Vines, we would have said that it was definitely "early bird." Now that we are working so many evenings, it has morphed a bit, and it isn't unusual for us to be up very late on many occasions. We often wonder if our new schedule is keeping us young or making us grow older.
What do you want the legacy of Valley Vines to be?
We hope that Valley Vines will be remembered as a place where folks know they can find excellent quality and value. Whether they are just stopping by for a bottle to share at home or coming in to pair a glass or two with something from our food menu. We want the atmosphere and vibe to be fun, relaxed and full of Texas hospitality.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Hell, we don't even know what we want to be when we grow up yet, let alone our legacy. We do love the quote, "It's not who you think you are that matters, it is what you do that defines you".
