Jennifer Driver first joined Bobcat Moms as a member when her son was a high school freshman. Today, she serves as the president of the organization that works to support all athletic extracurricular activities with Celina ISD.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a Native American born and raised in North Dakota. I have a son, Jamisen, who is a junior and the greatest blessing in my life! I am a business architect, and my background is in healthcare and technology. I love to volunteer and help my community in any way I can. My favorite time of day is spending mornings with Christ and coffee on my back porch. I have overcome a lot of adversities in my life, and thank God for them as they have given me a strength I would not have otherwise had.
What brought you to Celina?
We moved to Celina to help start a church. Through the years, we have made many friends and good relationships here in Celina; we fell in love with Celina's community, school and sports program, so we made Celina our home.
How did you get involved with Bobcat Moms?
I first heard about it when my son was a freshman and joined as a member. In the second year was invited to volunteer on the board; I am the Bobcat Mom President.
What has been your favorite part about being with Bobcat Moms?
I love when women come together to support the athletes, coaches, community, fun fundraisers and build relationships.
How does Bobcat Moms support our Bobcats?
Our mission is to encourage, assist and promote all Celina High School athletes and coaches through acts of service, scholarships and traditions. We do this through:
- Providing a mentorship program along with the Quarterback Club
- Donating to cover part of the cost of varsity banners
- Hosting the Homecoming Parade
- Establishing awesome Team Moms to provide what each coach needs for their team (snacks, locker decoration, concessions, encouraging words, etc.)
- Supplying food "the key to every Bobcat's heart."
- Financially supporting the athletic banquets
- Awarding scholarships to our senior athletes of Bobcat Moms
How can the Celina community support Bobcat Moms?
Great question! The community can support Bobcat Moms by:
- Becoming a Bobcat Mom member
- Participating in volunteer opportunities, and
- Getting involved via fundraisers, buying merchandise from the spirit den, or donating money.
The money raised from Bobcat Moms goes directly into supporting the athletes (meals, banquets, and scholarships). I can't emphasize the importance YOU make in our athletes' lives by giving your time, talent, and finances. TRUST me, the reward is greater than the sacrifice, and the memories made will last a lifetime.
How are y'all preparing for the upcoming school year?
Bobcat Moms Board members partner closely with Bill Elliott to ensure we are meeting the needs of the athletes and coaches. There's a lot of planning and preparation that goes into every year. This year is no different. We are gearing up to support our fall team sports: football, cross country and volleyball. We also have a few upgrades that we will reveal at the kickoff for Bobcat Moms members.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Celina?
I would have to say on the square! I love the hometown feel that the square provides. I love that my church, restaurants and community activities are on the square; it always feels like I'm in a Hallmark movie!
Do you have a favorite movie?
I don't have a favorite per se, but on the top of my list would be "Elf" and "The Greatest Showman."
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Both? Lol I tend to wrap up work later at night and rise early for time with Jesus reading The Bible.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"You’ve Got a friend" by James Taylor.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I shared Jesus with those I encountered. I strive to serve people in the capacity they need, whether in words of encouragement, with quality time, feeding someone, providing a place to stay, or monetarily. #FindANeedAndFillIt.
